Are Iranians Really 'Dancing in the Streets' Over the West's Attack on the Ayatollahs?

Victoria Taft | 1:55 PM on February 28, 2026
AP Photo

Persians across the world are "dancing in the streets" over the West's attack on the mullahs and instigating regime change in Iran. That's what we're hearing. Is this true? 

Advertisement

Americans and the smart readers of PJ Media know that they've been told stories in the past about "dancing in the streets," greeting the West as "liberators" and lavishing them "with flowers." Add AI to the mix, and it's hard to know if the images you see are real. 

The Jerusalem Post reports that before the internet blackout that what's left of the hardline, Islamist, ayatollah's regime imposed, people were seen celebrating in the streets. It's not hard to believe when so many Persians took to the streets to protest the Islamist regime after the U.S. Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025. Iranian security forces killed thousands of these protesters. It stands to reason, therefore, that they'd be thrilled that the ayatollah and Iranian leadership might have just been decapitated. 

People in Tehran took to the streets — even amid the bombings — to celebrate the overthrow of the jackals in power. 

The U.S.'s Operation Epic Fury and Israel's Roaring Lion "massive salvo" was launched during the early hours of Feb. 28 in Iran. Multiple targets were selected to decapitate the leadership of the Islamist leadership. The targets included nuclear facilities, military installations, and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's compound in Tehran.

Advertisement

This scene is reportedly from Iran right after the attack on the mullahs. 

This scene is reportedly from an apartment in Tehran.

A group of young men in Iran scream in glee, and one says, "I love Trump!"

I've asked an X account that pinpoints locations to verify these, but the site's operators are a bit busy right now with news that the West hit a military installation where a girl's school is also located. Several girls reportedly were killed in school on a Saturday. 

The information war has also begun.

Advertisement

Persians in Newcastle, England came out in force to celebrate. 

Operation Epic Fury and Roaring Lion may finally get rid of the regime responsible for killing and maiming thousands of U.S. soldiers in Iraq and elsewhere, funding terror attacks around the world, holding American hostages, and arming many of the world's worst actors. 

This attack couldn't happen to a worthier group of despots. Keep dancing and let the bombs fall. 

Got a comment? Great! We love to read them, but they're reserved only for VIP Members. 

So please join the club! We're offering a 60% off the regular VIP price right now! 

Get exclusive content and support independent journalism with 60% off a PJ Media VIP membership. Use promo code FIGHT and join today! 

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, radio talk host, and host of the “Adult in the Room Podcast.[email protected]

Read more by Victoria Taft

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

IRAN ISRAEL TERRORISM AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI OPERATION EPIC FURY

Recommended

BREAKING: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is Dead Matt Margolis
Khamenei’s Palace Obliterated in U.S.-Israel Strike Catherine Salgado
Have You Noticed That MAGA’s Stupidest Members Are the Ones Most Opposed to Bombing Iran? Scott Pinsker
Barack Obama Is to Blame for Iran. Here’s Why. Matt Margolis
This Is Not a Drill: China Is Building a Base in Canada (and Possibly the Catskills) Kevin Downey Jr.
Israeli Air Force Hits 500 Iranian Targets in Massive Operation David Manney

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Good News: DOJ Arrests Dozens of Don Lemon’s Fellow Anti-ICE Church Rioters
This Is Not a Drill: China Is Building a Base in Canada (and Possibly the Catskills)
Stop Talking About Fetterman Switching to the GOP
Advertisement