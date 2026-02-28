Are Iranians Really 'Dancing in the Streets' Over the West's Attack on the Ayatollahs?

Persians across the world are "dancing in the streets" over the West's attack on the mullahs and instigating regime change in Iran. That's what we're hearing. Is this true?

Americans and the smart readers of PJ Media know that they've been told stories in the past about "dancing in the streets," greeting the West as "liberators" and lavishing them "with flowers." Add AI to the mix, and it's hard to know if the images you see are real.

The Jerusalem Post reports that before the internet blackout that what's left of the hardline, Islamist, ayatollah's regime imposed, people were seen celebrating in the streets. It's not hard to believe when so many Persians took to the streets to protest the Islamist regime after the U.S. Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025. Iranian security forces killed thousands of these protesters. It stands to reason, therefore, that they'd be thrilled that the ayatollah and Iranian leadership might have just been decapitated.

People in Tehran took to the streets — even amid the bombings — to celebrate the overthrow of the jackals in power.

Video of Iranian people cheering and dancing in the streets after today’s joint strikes by Israel and the United States#iran #operationepicfury pic.twitter.com/YDSsKcGdli — Erfan Paydar (@Erfanmusic) February 28, 2026

The U.S.'s Operation Epic Fury and Israel's Roaring Lion "massive salvo" was launched during the early hours of Feb. 28 in Iran. Multiple targets were selected to decapitate the leadership of the Islamist leadership. The targets included nuclear facilities, military installations, and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's compound in Tehran.

BREAKING:



Israel is currently striking Iran’s capital, Tehran. pic.twitter.com/xQ3lZSQm5h — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) February 28, 2026

This scene is reportedly from Iran right after the attack on the mullahs.

Iranians have taken to the streets and are CELEBRATING the strikes



“Freedom! Freedom!” a man is heard screaming



This is NOT a “war with Iran”, it’s a rescue mission pic.twitter.com/cCWkIW1AO3 — Throwback Iran (@Tarikh_Eran) February 28, 2026

This scene is reportedly from an apartment in Tehran.

Boludo la gente de iran esta plaudiendo que bombardean al ayatola



Jijeo total pic.twitter.com/wwo6j3hgGZ — ElBuni (@therealbuni) February 28, 2026

A group of young men in Iran scream in glee, and one says, "I love Trump!"

🚨 🇮🇷 ALERTE INFO : Des adolescents iraniens APPLAUDISSEMENTS et CÉLÈBRENT les frappes américano-israéliennes en voyant les bastions du régime islamique partir en fumée :



« J’adore Trump ! » pic.twitter.com/57TH7PormQ — Wolf 🐺 (@PsyGuy007) February 28, 2026

I've asked an X account that pinpoints locations to verify these, but the site's operators are a bit busy right now with news that the West hit a military installation where a girl's school is also located. Several girls reportedly were killed in school on a Saturday.

The information war has also begun.

Israelis🇮🇱 and Iranians🇮🇷 are celebrating a future without the Islamic Republic. pic.twitter.com/2Z4m5GFTEB — Savakzadeh (@Savakzadeh) February 28, 2026

Persians in Newcastle, England came out in force to celebrate.

As Muslims and useful idiots post on social media from their comfortable lives in the West in support of the mullahs.



Iranians in the West celebrate the fall of the mullahs, who have tormented and murdered the people for decades.



This is Newcastle, England, right now. pic.twitter.com/SWPm726bbC — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) February 28, 2026

Operation Epic Fury and Roaring Lion may finally get rid of the regime responsible for killing and maiming thousands of U.S. soldiers in Iraq and elsewhere, funding terror attacks around the world, holding American hostages, and arming many of the world's worst actors.

This attack couldn't happen to a worthier group of despots. Keep dancing and let the bombs fall.

