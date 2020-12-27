The Elites in Congress Will Blame Trump for Stalling the COVID-19 Relief Bill—But He's Not the Problem

The political class and the corporate media are all up in arms today about the COVID-19 relief bill’s status. The nearly 6,000-page monstrosity is actually a COVID-19 relief bill, a Continuing Resolution, and the National Defense Authorization Act all rolled into one. President Trump’s signature would pass all three in what essentially is an end-run around a proper budget process amid emotional blackmail to get it done.

Now the president is standing his ground, pointing out the flaws in the process and some of the truly ridiculous spending included in the full package. Yes, he is holding up the portion that would extend enhanced unemployment. But he is also shining a bright light on how broken Congress is and how many truly ridiculous programs we support overseas. Because so many Americans were invested in the relief package, more eyeballs are on the process than would normally be there.

This is simply another example of President Trump ensuring that our political elites’ behavior blows up in their faces. How many Americans are going to be thrilled to know we spend millions on gender programs in Pakistan? Or $200,000 to promote gender equity in police departments in Costa Rica? Tying all these bills together in a single package exposes the absurdity of how U.S. taxpayer dollars are spent. Even worse, it shows the extent to which we now borrow or recklessly print money to pay for the programs.

Americans would benefit from knowing that this money rarely goes directly to the people in these countries. Instead, it supports a raft of left-wing NGOs and not-for-profit organizations funded directly by Congress. There is almost no way to audit the spending or demonstrate effectiveness independently. As the Huffington Post reported in 2014: