More on the UK and Iran

Good morning. Today is Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. Almost didn’t get today’s column posted. Lost the internet to power outages and high winds. But here we are.

Today in History:

45BC: Julius Caesar defies the Roman Senate and crosses the Rubicon, uttering "alea iacta est" (the die is cast), signaling the start of civil war and his appointment as Roman dictator for life.

1776 "Common Sense" pamphlet by Thomas Paine is published advocating American independence.

1870 John D. Rockefeller (30%), his brother and other business partners create the Standard Oil Company.

1901 Start of the Texas oil boom.

1920 Inauguration of the League of Nations, held in Paris.

1928 Soviet Union orders the exile of Leon Trotsky.

1946 UN General Assembly meets for the first time in London.

1949 RCA introduces the 45 RPM record.

1951 UN headquarters opens in Manhattan.

Lots of birthdays today, including Ethan Allen, George Washington Carver, poet Aleksei Tolstoy, the Scarecrow Ray Bolger, Paul Henreid (Casablanca), Atlantic Records’ Jerry Wexler, Cryin’ Johnny Ray, rocker Ronnie Hawkins, Willie McCovey, David Horowitz, Sal Mineo, Jim Croce, Rod Stewart, “Count” Aynsley Dunbar of Journey, Donald Fagen, George Foreman, Pat Benatar.

* * *

I note, on Not The Bee:

The UAE -- United ARAB Emirates, a Muslim country -- is cutting funding for students studying abroad in the United Kingdom because they don't want radical Islamists influencing them.



The Times of London is actually reporting this rather disturbing news that England, the former crown of Christendom, is a hotspot for Islamic radicalization -- so much so that Islamic countries are distancing themselves.

Meanwhile, as I mentioned yesterday:



Islamic State TV is airing and promoting Tucker Carlson. Youfigure it out.

Oh, and isn’t it passing strange that with Iran shutting off the net to work its will, the UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer is at he same moment, talking about banning X in the UK

So why is Starmer doing this, again? Seems clear he’s trying to do the same thing the Iranian mullahs are trying to do…. Shutting off information in a desperate attempt to hang onto power.

And why? Consider Matt Goodwin on X:

Here are just 5 things that happened in the UK this week:



-we discovered police in our second city, Birmingham, are doing the bidding of Islamist extremists while scapegoating Jews who were targeted for Muslim violence



-we learn child rapists & criminals have been allowed to… — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) January 9, 2026

If you wanted proof that the UK is going the wrong direction under Starmer’s Labour government, I can’t think of a better indication than those two points back to back. I wonder: Will Starmer now call the UAE Islamophobic? Consider it: the UAE is ostensibly a Muslim kingdom. And even THEY are worried about the UK making their students into Islamic radicals.

Meanwhile, Labour keeps issuing edicts which seemingly all have the goal of elevating Muslims over native Brits, including eliminating any questions or complaints about the government’s actions in that regard. Exactly what the mullahs are doing. I don’t know as I can even think up a wilder, yet more obvious scenario than this.

As to Iran, apparently the people don't want radical Islam there, either. This is from Tehran, from Nioh Berg via Starlink, whom I quoted yesterday:



Confirmed by Iran International right now:https://t.co/umQXFdeFVp — JavidShah ✌️جاوید شاه (@MochiMamaDove) January 9, 2026

I'm seeing this report from a few sources, in various forms, that seem to confirm each other. Interesting, if true.

I am seeing cars and houses, reportedly ones that members of the Iranian forces own, and mosques burning. The only mosque I've been able to identify is the Al-Rasool, in Tehran, just off the Kaj Square. I've confirmed this one by comparing Google Map street views with the fire pics I'm seeing, such as the ones I've cross-posted from X, which, like the others I've posted here, I believe are intended for public use.

Confirm the location yourself by going to the street view from here.

If the fire pics I'm seeing are fakes, they're darn good ones, and done from many angles. The rest I can't find any cross references to, mostly because I don't know the features of the buildings well enough, and so won't use them here. As you might expect, a lack of sources, given the internet blackout imposed by the ruling mullahs, is making such verification difficult.

Central Tehran is reported now to be under martial law, but it doesn't seem to be making much difference, because I'm seeing reports that Tehran and Mashhad are now under the control of the protestors. We'll see if that's true or not as the day progresses.

Thought of the Day: The waiting is the hardest part.



I'll see you tomorrow. Sooner if needs be.





