Iran is One Step Closer. The UK and Minnesota Are One Step Further Away.

Good morning. TGIF. Today is Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. It’s been an eventful week, so busy, in fact, that I’ve wondered every morning what story to comment on. Today is no exception. I've got three subjects to brush up on. But first:

Today in History:

1431: The trial of Joan of Arc begins.

1493: Christopher Columbus mistakes manatees for mermaids, describing them as "not half as beautiful as they are painted" (Well, the girls all get prettier at closing time, they say).

1788: Connecticut becomes the fifth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

1806: Admiral Viscount Horatio Nelson receives a state funeral and is interred in St Paul's Cathedral, London.

1847: First San Francisco newspaper published (California Star).

1922: KQV-AM in Pittsburgh begins radio transmissions.

1952: Marines give notice that they will recall Ted Williams to active duty.

1956: Abigail Van Buren's "Dear Abby" advice column first appears in newspapers.

1965: Beatles '65 album goes #1 and stays there for nine weeks.

1967: More of the Monkees, the second album by The Monkees, is released.

1969: First test flight of the Concorde.

1976: C. W. McCall's CB song "Convoy" hits #1 on the country music charts.

2000: Miami Dolphin QB Dan Marino wins his last career NFL game.

Birthdays today include: Chic Young, American cartoonist (Blondie), Richard Nixon, Drummer Kenny Clark, Anita Louise (My Friend Flicka), Lee Van Cleef, Bob Denver (Gilligan, Dobie Gillis), Joan Baez, Jimmy Page, Crystal Gayle, NASCAR’s Mark Martin, and Dave Matthews.

* * *

As a follow-up from yesterday:

Tonight is the most important night in Iran since the 1979 catastrophe.



It will decide whether the uprising fails due to the sheer oppression, or whether the people can push forward towards victory.



But we won't know yet, because the regime has cut Iran off from the world. pic.twitter.com/xwTDnDUhRS — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 8, 2026

Nioh is correct; The internet has been shut down, so our ability to see what’s going on there is at best limited, save for people equipped for Starlink. The reports are that Iran has no internet, no electric power. No landline phones or cell service. Satellite is the only way to get info in or out.

However, as I said yesterday, I believe that the downfall of the Islamic regime in Iran has reached critical mass and is now unstoppable. Indeed, unconfirmed reports I’ve been getting suggest that Ali Khamenei was already smuggled out of Iran and is now inside Russia, which would seem to confirm reports I’ve gotten over a two-day span that it was the plan. Nothing official, of course, but intel sources are saying that he was removed from the country on fears of US action, ala Venezuela.

I note with annoyance that the hordes who chanted for us to "Free Palestine" should be ashamed of themselves for claiming theirs was a brave and principled stance. I suggest that the people in the streets of Tehran are far braver. The fight they are forced to fight is for freedom, and for their very survival, which is in direct opposition to the people who have been feeding Hamas money, weapons, and propaganda. They stand a much higher risk of dying for their trouble. Their sacrifice is far greater. The contrast there is sharp enough to cut frozen steaks.

Meanwhile, Islamic State TV is airing and promoting Tucker Carlson. You figure it out.

Oh, and isn’t it passing strange that with Iran shutting off the net to work its will, the UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer is at he same moment, talking about banning X in the UK? I couldn’t make this stuff up if I tried. For one thing, I’m fresh out of crayons.

When the fall of the Islamic Regime falls, notice I didn’t say “if,” it will be more or less of the same impact as the Berlin wall falling, and probably more so, because Iran has been a tool for both China and Russia and the single biggest terrorism threat, both in the region, and outside of it.

With all of that, you might think our press would be all over this stuff. But no — our supposed mainstream media is pretty much silent on the matters at hand. That is both regrettable and short-sighted, on their part. I suggest they’re making themselves irrelevant by not actually seeking out the story. I back that statement with a question:

Why would anyone ever trust them again after this?

I mean, look, I recognize that Hamas, the Houthis, Hezbollah, and the Taliban will all mourn the passage of the Islamist regime, as will the Democrats here in the states. I also recognize that the mainstream press here in the States is trying to serve its interests by feeding what audience there is, an audience that actually still pays for their output, with what they want to hear and avoiding what they don’t want to hear. I get it. Thing is, where does that leave them when the dust settles?

And then on to Minnesota, where the far left is all atwitter on X about Renee Good. Fox News:

MINNEAPOLIS – Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has characterized the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by federal agents as an "act of domestic terrorism," alleging the driver had been "stalking, impeding, and blocking" ICE officers for hours leading up to the incident. Video from the scene shows Renee Good's wife, Rebecca Brown Good, in distress immediately after the shooting, saying that she encouraged Renee to attend the location where ICE agents were operating. In the video, taken by BIGSLEEZ YUP, she can be heard saying, "I made her come down here. It’s my fault."

The New York Post has an article that says in part:

Good, who moved to the city last year, linked up with the anti-ICE activists through her 6-year-old son’s woke charter school, which boasts that it puts “social justice first” and prioritizes “involving kids in political and social activism,” multiple local sources said.

...

Good and her wife Rebecca, 40, were raising the boy together in the mostly working-class, activist-heavy neighborhood of south Minneapolis, which features tree-lined streets and a large number of homes with windows decked out in LGBTQ+ flags or signs depicting George Floyd.

In the interests of brevity, and in keeping with my subtle, if snarky approach, I'll leave the analysis of certain aspects of all this to you, except to suggest that apparently, the protesters trying to block ICE, and the ones cheering for them on social media, are mostly white liberal women. Take Cea Weaver, for example.

I will also suggest that if the woman were a Trump supporter, or if one of her Somali neighbors had killed her, you wouldn't even know her name today.

Proof? How long did it take for the left to even acknowledge Ashli Babbitt? Bottom line: For all of the supposed calls for "peace," these people are trying to start a war.

The point of my combining the three topics is to notice a pattern, contained therein, both individually and collectively. Most of you, I'm sure, will already have a good idea of all this. Comments are invited.

Thought for the day: One cannot "Find" a happy life. YOU must create it.

I'll see you here tomorrow.

