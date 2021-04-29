The Morning Briefing: Biden's Joint Session Mask Fetish Party Was Totally Creepy

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I occasion play blues guitar under the name Onion Sweats Jones.

I love Thursdays because my friends VodkaPundit, Bryan Preston, and I do our weekly live video chat with our VIP Gold subscribers. We did one a year ago as just something to do for our VIPs during the plague. We had so much fun we wanted to do them every week. At least for a few months. Here we are a year later and our one hour a week is now three hours and it’s called “5 O’Clock Somewhere.” No matter how weird the week has been, this is a highlight. We have a great group there. We swap recipes. We laugh, we cry, it becomes a part of us.

And we get to call it work.

Yeah, that was a pitch but that’s not why I lead with it. I really just wanted to brag about the group.

And avoid getting around to having to pay attention to the topic at hand.

Not only to we have the best readers here, I have the best colleagues. Whenever one of these train wreck political dog and pony shows is on television I can count on them watching and writing about it so thoroughly that I don’t have to.

Once again, Stephen Green took one on the liver for us and did one of his now famous VodkaPundit DrunkBlogs. Here was my favorite quote of his last night:

All this is missing is a promise that Chris Reeves will walk again.

Trust me, if you didn’t watch the the speech but want the gist, check out Stephen’s play-by-play.

At the end of these things, Tyler usually does a nice succinct recap, highlighting the, um, lowlights in this case.

I was actually going to try and watch this speech. Let’s be honest, Ol’ Gropes probably won’t be giving many of these joint session addresses so I thought I could make through one.

Here’s how far I got:

I made it as far as that paste-eating line about "…the worst attack on our Democracy since the Civil War." I just don't have the patience for that kind of prevarication and stupidity. #resist #NotMyPresident #DidHeJustPoop #JointAddress — SFK (@stephenkruiser) April 29, 2021

Yeah, I know one of those hashtags is immature, but we all have our coping mechanisms.

After Biden said his hellos to everyone, that might have been about ninety seconds into the speech.

As I tweeted, I don’t have the patience for this nonsense that January 6th, 2021 was a day in American history parallel in importance to December 7th, 1941 or September 11th, 2001. It’s insane. There was no insurrection that day. Democracy wasn’t threatened. The drunk guy in the viking helmet (yeah, yeah, I got the email about it not really being a viking helmet) wasn’t at any time going to overthrow the United States government.

I would implore the Democrats to stop lying but it’s a pathological problem with them.

Tyler has more on this steaming pile of horse dung that our alleged president offered up.

This January 6th lie is just about demonizing and marginalizing Trump supporters who won’t play along with Comrade Joe’s New World Order.

We’ve spent the two decades since 9/11 pretending that Jihadist extremists aren’t really the problem. It’s “Islamophobia” if you acknowledge the pattern and call the terrorists, you know, terrorists.

But because of a handful of rioters the Democrats now want us to believe that there is a terrorist threat posed by everyone who ever attended a MAGA rally.

Just stop.

Also, the mask virtue signaling in a room full of socially-distanced people who are all vaccinated was pathetic. It was also proof that the big idea, big government Dems know that they really have nothing going on and they have to keep the public distracted by the COVID panic porn.

The empty vessel president and his flaccid commie agenda aren’t as popular as the media will tell you they are. People who have read history books are always going to be the flies in their ointment.

I will continue to resist and, no matter how many times they call me one, I will never be a terrorist.

I may get a viking helmet though.

We mourn the passing of Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who piloted humanity’s first voyage to the surface of another world. An advocate for exploration, @AstroMCollins inspired generations and his legacy propels us further into the cosmos: https://t.co/47by569R56 pic.twitter.com/rKMxdTIYYm — NASA (@NASA) April 28, 2021

🐕 🐈 pic.twitter.com/TqJtdOKLhw — Animals will makes you happy (@Willuhappy) April 25, 2021

