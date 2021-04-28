THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' Live Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

Welcome to my nightmare hangover, if you’ll allow me to paraphrase the late, great Alice Cooper.

Look, I know Cooper is alive, but who in 1975 would have bet on that still being true in 2021?

He’s our American Keith Richards, and that’s worth some serious respect.

Sorry, I’m supposed to be promoting Thursday’s FIRST ANNIVERSARY edition of “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” and instead I’m giving kudos to rock gods who somehow aren’t dead yet.

But that’s the nature of the live chat, isn’t it?

It isn’t just current events and weighty topics and all that other stuff you get from Ben Shapiro and his crew.

We’ve got cocktails, cocktail recipes, red meat, hot charcoal, and the hottest takes on the issues of the day.

Bryan Preston, Stephen Kruiser, and Yours Truly do our best to bring real value to your VIP Gold membership dollar, and we like to think we’re doing a pretty good job of it.

If the growing community that tunes in every week is any indication, we’re doing just fine.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!