NYC Father Moves Daughter to Florida to Escape Critical Race Theory Curriculum

A New York father decided to pull his daughter out of a New York City private school because of the school’s woke race-based curriculum and move to Florida.

“Little children don’t need to feel bad about the color of their skin,” Harvey Goldman told Fox & Friends First on Monday. “That’s what they’re teaching them, to feel bad about who they are.”

“Schools are supposed to be teaching you confidence,” he added. Goldman also said that most parents and even teachers are “scared to say something.”

According to Goldman, the Heschel School in Manhattan is “teaching these young children about having white privilege” and “the murder of George Floyd,” which he noted “wasn’t an established murder” at that point.

Yearly tuition at the school is reportedly $43,000.

Goldman found out about the inappropriate curriculum through a school newsletter.

“I heard about it because I read one of their newsletters that came out,” Goldman explained. “There was a little blurb about changing the curriculum and I questioned it.”

Goldman sent a letter to the school in September, in which he wrote, “First and foremost, neither I, nor my child, have ‘white privilege,’ nor do we need to apologize for it. Suggesting I do is insulting. Suggesting to my 9-year-old child she does is child abuse, not education.”

But the school didn’t care about Goldman’s concerns. “I reached out to the school and they basically told me, ‘Listen, we’re going to be teaching your children this and there is nothing you can do about it,’” Goldman explained.

Heschel administrators even suggested to him that he take his daughter out of the school. And so he did.

Goldman moved to Florida and enrolled his daughter in a public school—but not before making sure critical race theory wasn’t a part of the curriculum.

The Heschel school claims Goldman is misrepresenting the situation.

“We are a Jewish day school and very proud of our secular and religious curriculum, which Mr. Goldman is fundamentally misrepresenting,” the Heschel School said in a statement. “His family informed us last summer that they would likely relocate to Florida for financial reasons. We were surprised to read about his new explanation for the move and question his motives for making such statements at this time.”

Goldman had previously planned to move to Florida at the end of the school year but did write the letter expressing that he “was not happy” about the new curriculum.

According to the New York Post, Goldman had joined the “underground network of parents” in New York City and across the country who are “fighting what they believe is the undue focus on race by schools as part of the new ‘woke’ culture.”