Tulane Taps Hunter Biden for Class on Media Polarization and Fake News

Now that Donald Trump is out of office, Democrats have abandoned their four-year term of pretending to care about our leaders scoffing at laws and abusing their power. For example, last month Bill Clinton co-hosted a symposium on… empowering women. That fact alone was astonishing enough, but even crazier was his co-host: Kamala Harris! The first female vice president in American history ignored a serial predator’s history with women, for political purposes. She lent the credibility of her office to rehabilitating his image. The Biden administration embraced a criminal and tacitly admitted they don’t care about women, and everybody shrugged. It was just another day in Biden’s America.

And so it is with this next item. The only thing that surprises me about this stuff is that it doesn’t surprise me anymore. Chrissy Clark, Daily Wire:

Tulane University will host Hunter Biden as a guest speaker for a class focused on media polarization and the impacts of media on public policy. According to a course description, Tulane will offer a fall semester class titled, “Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts.” It is a 10-week course for “those interested in media relations and policy…” The class will include a slew of popular, left-wing political reporters and figureheads… Among the speakers is Hunter Biden, the scandal-ridden son of President Joe Biden. Hunter has come under fire in the last year after reporters uncovered that he was making money off of a Ukrainian energy company with little to no qualifications for the position.

And get a load of the course description:

“This course will explore the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news, and the economics of the news business impact public policymaking in Washington, D.C.”

The best part of this is that Hunter Biden is the beneficiary of media polarization and fake news. The media has done everything possible to protect him. Last fall, when the New York Post broke the story that Hunter, an admitted alcoholic and drug addict, abandoned a laptop full of incriminating evidence at a repair shop less than five miles from this father’s home in Delaware, the media killed the story because the election was coming up. They told you it was fake news — “Russian disinformation” — because they knew it wasn’t fake news. The story was so big that it could’ve derailed Joe Biden’s campaign, and they had too much riding on him. They hated Trump so much that they couldn’t see anything else, so they lied to you. And they’re okay with it because it worked. They got what they wanted, which justifies the lies they had to tell to get it.

(And this is coming from somebody who doesn’t even like Trump! I know his fans don’t like hearing that, but maybe someday they’ll get over it.)

This is also good news if you’re the parent of a young woman who takes this class at Tulane. There’s a not-insignificant chance that you’ll soon be part of the Biden family! Hunter has a tendency to impregnate any woman he can get his hands on, including that stripper he knocked up while he was still dating his brother’s widow. That’s the grandchild Joe never talks about, and your family could be the next one hit by Hurricane Hunter. Hey, it’s like Tolstoy said: “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

Hey, Hunter needs some way to make money these days. The Justice Department harshed his previous gig as a bagman for “The Big Guy” (whoever that is!), and his autobiography isn’t selling. A man of so few accomplishments, so little shame, and a famous last name will always have a place in academia.