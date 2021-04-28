WITCH HUNT: Federal Agents Raid Rudy Giuliani's NYC Apartment Looking for "Lobbying" Crimes

Rudy Giuliani’s apartment in NYC was raided by zealous federal agents on Wednesday as part of a “criminal probe” related to Giuliani’s alleged dealings in Ukraine. I feel like we’ve heard this story before. When the left is in power, they love to weaponize federal agencies against their political enemies. Agents confiscated all of Giuliani’s electronic devices including his computer and phone. They will now dig furiously for anything with which to smear and humiliate him by leaking non-crime personal details to the press (guaranteed).

Federal agents raid Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment https://t.co/EGVlZ8p7iM pic.twitter.com/Wd2Y2L44J4 — New York Post (@nypost) April 28, 2021

It’s amazing how fast federal agents can act when they have a political hit job to carry out and at the same time move so slowly or not at all to investigate hundreds of victims’ claims of government corruption in an entire circuit court in St. Louis County, Missouri. But if you’re a political nuisance to the powers that be, like Rudy Giuliani, your garbage cans will be picked through by forensic experts lickety-split. The FBI will search for years looking for or creating process crimes to jail political enemies of the left but they will not lift a finger to help ordinary citizens get justice against corrupt government institutions.

The victims who say they were the target of a money-making shakedown, extortion, perjury, witness intimidation, wrongful death, and more in St. Louis County have gone to every federal agency there is, including the FBI and the DOJ, and the attorney general of Missouri, for help and have been completely ignored or shooed away.

But don’t worry, the FBI is bravely chasing down and harassing Donald Trump’s lawyer for “lobbying crimes,” whatever those are. I bet they won’t find hundreds of victims harmed by a “lobbying scheme” if there was one, but rest easy because they’re going to take a “lobbying criminal” off the streets.

Forget about the corrupt judges who are openly case-fixing and engaging in ex-parte communications and conspiring against litigants in their courtrooms, though. The FBI has no interest in that.