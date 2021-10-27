The Morning Briefing: This Biden Agenda Stuff Doesn't Seem Very Popular

Top O’ the Briefing

There are very few constants in today’s tumultuous world but one we can always count on is that — at any given moment — alleged President J.R. Biden will not be doing what’s best for the United States of America. Sure, the media will tell you that he is but we are all familiar with the fact that they don’t hang around the truth much.

There was some cheerleading in several MSM outlets about the big week President LOL Eightyonemillion is supposed to be having right now. As I survey the news landscape, however, it appears that the Biden Way isn’t going so well.

Like a puppy who got into the chocolate while being left alone in the house all day, Biden’s mess is everywhere.

The border chaos that he created never gets any better, it just has degrees of severity that ebb and flow from week to week. Thankfully, Republican governors have been doing Biden’s job for him on this one.

Most of Biden’s present priorities are about as popular as multiple STDs burning through an all-inclusive resort.

Take for example his vaccine mandate fetish, the opposition to which his dutiful media lapdogs continue to frame as some rightwing nutjob political fight. There is, however, ongoing evidence to the contrary. Athena wrote about the most recent example:

Thousands of New York City municipal workers held a rally and marched over the Brooklyn Bridge on Monday in protest of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s new COVID vaccine mandate. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, de Blasio announced that all city workers must receive at least one shot by Nov. 1 or go on unpaid leave until they complied. The only exception was granted to Corrections Officers, who have until Dec. 1 to get their first shot, due to staffing shortages and chronically poor working conditions. The protestors carried handmade signs that read “We’re Not Going to Take It,” My Body, My Choice,” and “We Tested Positive for Freedom.” A large banner, adorned with the logos of nine city agencies, read, “Workers Are Essential. Mandates Are Not.” American flags were in abundance.

Let’s not quibble about the fact Bill de Blasio was the one who issued this particular mandate. We all know that he’s merely a Democratic minion who follows orders from on high. For those of you who haven’t been to New York City, I should explain that it is almost certain that the majority of these disgruntled municipal employees are not right-wing nutjobs.

In Washington, Biden’s big move to expand the federal government is being tripped up by two senators who are actually the moderates that he pretended to be while running for president. His “leadership” hasn’t provided many kumbaya moments for Democrats in Congress.

Stacey wrote an excellent assessment yesterday of the current state of all things Biden. Here’s a snippet:

Biden’s entire agenda is underwater, with 64% of Americans believing the country is headed in the wrong direction. During the same period in 2020 when parts of the country were still in lockdown and there were no vaccines available, 6% fewer Americans felt this way. Despite a +2% plurality agreeing with a “whole of government approach” to climate change, it never polls as a top priority. Continued inflation in energy prices is likely to diminish that slight edge. Continue to increase the price of a burger based on climate change, and it will really tank. Only 34% approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, perhaps because 66% of Americans expect to be paying more for groceries a year from now and 53% report changing their eating habits already. Rasmussen reports the fifth month of decline in their Consumer Confidence Index. It hit a high of 147.8 in January of 2020. It is now 96.6.

Any Americans who can see Biden getting us out of his nightmare are high on drugs that we regular folk don’t have access to. At this point, the only one in this country who is happy about this presidency is Jimmy Carter, who knows he will no longer be judged as the most train wreck president of the last 100 years.

Maybe we’ll get lucky and Joe Biden will tank his own presidency before he tanks the country.

Dream big.

Everything Isn’t Awful

"A group of students noticed that for the past four years, their school janitor was walking to work rain or shine. After seeing this day in and day out, students started pooling their own money together to surprise him with a new truck!" 😭 📹: spreadgoodnews on IG pic.twitter.com/P7Nnswn51X — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) October 23, 2021

Me: So Much for ‘Phony Outrage’—Missouri and Ohio Leave National School Boards Association

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap: Enjoy the Most Expensive Thanksgiving Dinner Ever

BUT ARE THEY TERRORISTS?!?!? Loudoun County Students Walk Out of Class in Protest

Americans Don’t Want to Pay for Democrats’ Absurd Projects

Alec Baldwin Update: Film Crew Played With the Gun on Set Earlier That Day

‘Biden Is AWOL’: Texas Governor Deploys National Guard to Secure the Border

NYC Municipal Workers March Against Vaccine Mandate

#MeToo: Buyer’s Remorse—Re-fund the Police on Ballot in Austin

Ugly: He Urged Jan. 6 Protesters to Attack the Capitol, but Is This Instigator Really a ‘Fed! Fed! Fed!’?

Feel-Good Story of The Week: Elephants Stomp Another Poacher

Twitter Claims Conservative Outlets Have Prominence…but How?

Manchin Gets Closer to ‘Yes’ on Spending Bill as Radicals Fume

Quid Pro Quo? Biden Admin Appoints Viola ‘Parents-Are-Domestic-Terrorists’ Garcia to Federal Education Board

Wake Up Patriots: The Commies Are Winning

More Bad Polls for Joe Biden—Will Democrats Ever Learn?

Censored for Criticizing Chinese Government, Enes Kanter Speaks Out Against Nefarious Nike

Newsom’s California Economy Is Back With a ‘Whimper’ Not a ‘Roar’

More Than 250 Iranians Executed in 2020, Including Nine Women And Four Children

Does Biden Administration Value Human Rights Over Climate Change Agenda?

Prager: Someone Must Go to Prison for the Killing of Halyna Hutchins

Stossel: Lessons from Venezuela

WaPo Gives McAuliffe 4 Pinocchios for Comments Massively Inflating Virginia’s COVID Numbers

Wicked Witch of the Midwest update. She’s at It Again: Gov. Whitmer Caught Maskless at DC Bar in Violation of Mandates

Talk about not getting it. Loudoun County Requires Parents to Sign NDA-Like Form to View CRT-Style Curriculum

And This Has to Be the Dumbest Theory to Explain Alec Baldwin’s Deadly Prop Gun Accident

English speak not good him. Biden Throws Spit and Incoherence at McAuliffe Rally

Veteran Puts Biden, Dems on Notice: You Don’t Speak for Hispanics

Cull the weak from the herd. Snowflake Students ‘Uncomfortable and Scared’ After University Scholar-in-Residence Blasts Bi-Sexual Superman

Cam&Co. Can “Gun Ban” Biden Woo Virginia Voters To McAuliffe?

Toxic: Sheriff’s Candidate Shies Away From Everytown Support

The Surprising Admission About The AR-15 From ABC News

Yeah…no. New COVID-19 travel requirements include CDC officers spot checking travelers for compliance

Indies strongly side with Youngkin and GOP when asked if parents or school boards should influence curriculum more

Dead heat, squared: Youngkin catches McAuliffe in Virginia

‘You can feel the energy’: Here’s the crowd to see President Biden campaigning for Terry McAuliffe

Foxtrot. Juliet. Bravo. Adele knocked off of iTunes top spot by ‘moronic’ anti-Biden song ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

‘An enslaved mind follows the crowd’: Floyd Mayweather posts kick-a** video in support of Kyrie Irving

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 156: Bring Your Darkness to My Party Gulag

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 74: A Lawyer’s Perspective on the Family Court Cartel

Stunning Statements From a Yale Epidemiologist on Vaccines and Early Treatment

Maricopa Audit Team Debunks County Officials’ Rebuttal to Election Audit Report

Don’t Trust the Biden Admin to Be Honest About the Number of Americans Still in Afghanistan

GOLD Put Away Childish Things

CBS News May Boot Norah O’Donnell From Anchor Chair Over Poor Performance, Karen-Like Demeanor

Excellent. ‘Dune’ Sequel Greenlighted By Legendary & Warner Bros; Pic Will Get Theatrical Window In October 2023

The Strange History of the Worst Sentence in English Literature

Divided Nation Finally Unites Over Shared Hatred For Houston Astros https://t.co/6KNEOMAkme — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 26, 2021

