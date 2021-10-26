'Biden Is AWOL': Texas Governor Deploys National Guard to Secure the Border

As yet another massive migrant caravan heads north toward the wide-open U.S. southern border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is preparing with a surge of equipment and personnel called Operation Lone Star.

“I was on the border yesterday working with both the Texas National Guard as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety as we are preparing for the potential arrival of this caravan,” Abbott told Fox News. “Understanding this, the Biden Administration is AWOL. The Biden Administration has abandoned any pretense of securing the border and has left it only to the state of Texas to step up and secure our own border.”

As a result of the federal government’s abandonment, Abbott has deployed “thousands of National Guard as well as Texas Department of Public Security (DPS) officers, including Texas Rangers” to make sure there are enough law enforcement resources to secure the border. At the same time and at its own expense, Texas is in the process of completing the wall that was started by President Trump and canceled by Biden on his first day in office.

The last time a caravan of people came illegally across Del Rio “we formed a human barricade to prevent those people from coming into the state of Texas,” said Abbott. “We’re identifying locations where these other caravans may be coming to for that same purpose to try to cross the border at low water crossing areas.” Abbott later tweeted this video showing some of the resources being used to secure Del Rio:

It’s no wonder Abbott is concerned, as many of those Del Rio low water crossing areas he mentioned can be seen clearly in this Fox News video:

On top of the human and equipment barricades, Abbott says officers will be “making arrests of people coming across the border illegally and trespassing in the state of Texas.” DPS officer Chris Olivarez had a slightly stronger warning for the migrants headed to the Texas border:

Do not come to Texas because you will be apprehended. You will be placed in jail. We’re not going to lay out the red carpet, like what the federal government is doing. We are going to apprehend these individuals and place them in jail. —Lieutenant Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety

Amen, Lieutenant Olivarez. Thank goodness Abbott and Operation Lone Star aren’t idly waiting for the next caravan to arrive or for the Biden/Harris Administration to do its sworn duty to protect and defend the United States and its citizens.