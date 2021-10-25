Carrying Biden Signs, Massive Migrant Caravan Pushes Toward U.S.

Several thousand migrants, mainly from El Salvador, Haiti, and Honduras, are trekking north by foot toward Mexico City and, presumably, the U.S-Mexico border.

DAY 3 The Migrant Caravan has left Huehuetán heading North w one migrant named William from El Salvador saying “Tell Biden we are coming…” @FoxNews #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/Oqv1aLJ3I5 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) October 25, 2021

Nearly 500 law enforcement officers attempted to block their path Saturday at a highway checkpoint in southern Mexico, but most migrants—carrying American flags or signs with President Joe Biden’s name—broke past.

They had been waiting for months in brutal heat near the Guatemala-Mexico border for asylum papers that would allow them to travel through Mexico. (Mexico requires migrants seeking humanitarian visas or asylum to wait at the border while their cases are processed.) But frustrated by delays, they pushed through the police force and continued on a more than 1,000-mile journey toward Texas.

Former President Donald Trump released an email statement Sunday, calling on the Biden administration to finish construction of the border wall and offering additional analysis.

“Our Country is being poisoned with the millions of people that are illegally flowing through our Borders, in most cases not even questioned or stopped. Many are criminals from the emptied prisons of other countries, most of these are very dangerous people,” Trump wrote. “Our country is dying from within and nobody is doing anything to stop it. The first thing that should be done, and it can be done quickly, is FINISH THE WALL. A deal must be made with Mexico, where Mexico serves as a 2,000-mile barrier, not a launching pad for the illegals that are coming in​.”

Despite authorities detaining nearly two million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border over the past 12 months (the most ever recorded), Team Biden has paid scant attention to the border crisis throughout 2021, even mocking concerns.