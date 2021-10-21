Biden's Pathetic Response When Asked Why He Hasn't Visited Southern Border

During a CNN town hall Thursday night that likely lacked viewers, President Joe Biden was asked about why he’s inexplicably avoided visiting the southern border.

“I guess I should go,” Biden said, before adding he hasn’t been able to find the time.

Biden: "I have not had a whole hell lot of time to get down" to the Southern border Reality: spends time every weekend at his beach home (Also, he hasn't been to the border in at least 10+ years, if ever)pic.twitter.com/TETduqGUDq — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 22, 2021

The president claims he’s been to the U.S-Mexico border before, even though PJ Media and others have been unable to confirm this.

When asked last month about whether Biden had ever visited the southern border, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki condescendingly replied, “I will have to look back in my history books and check the times he’s been to the southern border.”

Biden tried to clarify to the partisan Baltimore audience.

“I’ve been there before and I haven’t — I mean, I know it well. I guess I should go down. But the whole point of it is I haven’t had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down,” he said. “I’ve been spending time going around looking at $900 billion worth of damage done by hurricanes and floods and weather and traveling around the world. But I plan on — now my wife Jill has been down. She’s been on both sides of the river, she’s seen the circumstances there, she’s looked into those places.”

Earlier this year, Biden infamously appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to address “root causes” of migration from Central and South America. She took one disastrous trip to Latin America and made a quick stop in El Paso several months ago, but otherwise the ineffectual Harris apparently is still looking for those root problems.

Meanwhile, chaos continues.

In July and August, apprehensions of people who illegally crossed the border exceeded 200,000.

Illegal immigration into the United States is now at least at a 35-year high, if not surpassing all-time records, with harrowing stories each day.

NEW: More than 125,000 children traveling without parents have shown up along the U.S.-Mexico border to be taken into custody during the Biden administration, an astronomical figure far beyond precedent. https://t.co/8iMazQBkAt — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) October 21, 2021

Republicans argue that Biden’s policies — halting construction of a border wall; implementing “catch and release”; ending the successful “Remain in Mexico” policy; not deporting known criminals — are to blame for the massive surge.

The GOP has presented several serious solutions that the White House ignored.

