BREAKING: Loudoun County Students Walk Out of Class in Protest

The Loudoun County school system protected a transgender kid who brutally raped and sodomized a teen girl. Rather than being removed from the county’s schools, he was sent to another school, Broad Run High, where he assaulted another girl.

Today, the students of Broad Run walked out of class in protest.

HAPPENING: Students at Loudoun County’s Broad Run High School stage a walk-out, chanting “Loudoun County protects rapists.” pic.twitter.com/WxIwxHcurc — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 26, 2021

NBC’s Drew Wilder reported that students were outside, chanting, “Loudoun County protects rapists” and “Why was a rapist allowed in our school?”

Now a group of students are chanting “Loudoun County protects rapists.” — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) October 26, 2021

Fast Facts:

Obama is responsible for the initial directive stating schools had to let boys who identify as girls use the girl’s lavatories and locker rooms.

It’s not the first time the county hid a sexual assault.

Loudoun County School Superintendent Scott Ziegler declared in June that he had no idea a girl was raped, but an email he sent in May proves otherwise.

The first victim’s father showed up at a school board meeting to protest the county’s pro-trans policies, which he believed led to the attack on his daughter. He was subdued by police and arrested. Leftists branded him a bigot.

The National School Boards Association compared angry parents attending school board meetings to “domestic terrorists” in their letter to Joe Biden.

Merrick Garland, the head of the Department of Justice, responded with a memorandum to the FBI, instructing them to discuss strategies with state and local authorities.

Why WAS a rapist sent into a school full of young girls?

It’s anybody’s guess, but I can’t help but wonder if progressives were trying to protect the gender-confused boy who brutally raped a teen girl, even at other young girls’ expense. That’s a classic example of defending the indefensible, but commies care more about their narrative than school girls.

This could and should have political repercussions in the Virginia gubernatorial election next Tuesday. If protecting a rapist and further subjecting other girls to attack isn’t punished, it will continue to happen.

Virginia is blue, as are many teachers in our education system. How many rapists, trans or otherwise, will the schools defend? More importantly, how much longer will Virginia voters tolerate leftists running their schools? How much longer will voters in other states allow it?

The left will throw women and girls under the bus to protect their transgender darlings. Transgender athletes are dominating women’s sports because “woke” lefties empower them to do so. President Pee-pants dismissed the report of agitators following Sen. Sinema into a restroom as “part of the process.” Sorry, ladies, get in line behind the men in dresses.

Remember, to a Democrat pinko, nothing gets in the way of the goal, which is communism. He or she will defend it at all costs. Even Obama has gotten in on the game, referring to the anger in Loudoun County as “fake outrage.”

Dear @BarackObama, I voted for you. Twice. You mocked parents as “fake outrage.” A judge ruled a girl was anally raped in school by a boy, who then assaulted a girl at Broad Run HS. You’re a dad to daughters. As @MichelleObama said to men: “Be better.” https://t.co/JpAjvLJN9H — Asra Q. Nomani 🐻Mama Bear “Domestic Terrorist” 🧸 (@AsraNomani) October 26, 2021

Students at Briar Woods High, Loudoun County High, Stone Bridge High, and several others hit the bricks today as well. A similar walk-out took place Tuesday at a Leesburg Virginia high school.