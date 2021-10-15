COVER UP: Loudon County Schools Failed to Report Multiple Rapes Over Years

Loudon County Schools in Virginia failed to report multiple sexual assaults over a period of years — and in violation of state law, according to a blockbuster report by Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak.

Although Virginia law requires that “Reports shall be made to the division superintendent and to the principal or his designee on all incidents involving … sexual assault,” Rosiak’s research revealed Loudoun County Public Schools failed to “record multiple known incidents of alleged sexual assault.”

The law also states that school superintendents can be held “personally liable for violations.”

Emphasis added, mostly for the benefit of Loudon Superintendent Scott Ziegler, who claimed at a June school board meeting that “To my knowledge, we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.”

“The predator transgender student or person simply does not exist,” Ziegler lied. “We don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.”

That was the same meeting angry dad Scott Smith was dragged out of to cheers and jeers, after his ninth-grade daughter was allegedly raped in the women’s room by a “gender fluid” student — AKA, a young man in a skirt.

To its complete shame, Loudon County is actually defending the years-long coverup, according to a new report from Breitbart.

John Nolte asked, “If the school board was not aware of the assault, why was Smith literally tackled and arrested?”

And answers: “You don’t do that, even if he’s not on your stupid list unless you are terrified of what he has to say.”

This is from the district’s latest press release:

Once a matter has been reported to law enforcement, LCPS does not begin its investigation until law enforcement advises LCPS that it has completed the criminal investigation. To maintain the integrity of the criminal investigation, law enforcement requested that LCPS not interview students until their investigation is concluded. LCPS has cooperated and continues to cooperate with law enforcement.

Except that full reports have not been made to police, according to Rosiak’s deep data dive, something for which Ziegler could be held personally liable.

No wonder Ziegler lied to the public is allowing the school board to continue attacking Smith for the “crime” of speaking out without permission in advance.

Parents don’t just trust schools with their children’s education, but with their physical safety for eight hours a day. Despite multiple unreported incidents of alleged rape, Loudon County Schools is full-speed-ahead with allowing men in the schools’ women’s rooms.

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in an election debate last month against Republican Glenn Youngkin.

From CRT to rape coverups, it’s clear that parents don’t have nearly enough say in what goes on in their own schools.

