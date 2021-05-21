The Morning Briefing: Mainstream Media Is OK With Biden's Russia Collusion

Top O’ the Briefing

Russia Is a Lefty Fave Again

One of the more remarkable aspects of Donald Trump’s presidency was that he got the American left to finally realize that Russia is bad. We all remember The Lightbringer mocking Mitt Romney for saying that Russia was a threat. What was weird was that Romney’s claim was one of the few things he ever got right.

The Democrats were also Team Soviet during the Cold War.

When Trump defeated Granny Maojackets in 2016 the Dems and their media mouthpieces needed a scapegoat and Russia suddenly became the bad guy. Trump’s presidency was then hampered by a sham investigation into nonexistent “Russian collusion.”

My how times have changed.

Moscow actually does have a friend in the Oval Office now:

Is Joe Biden a Russian asset? If he isn’t, Old Joe needs another cognitive test to make sure he knows he’s supposed to be playing for our side. Joe Biden handed Russian President Vladimir Putin an 8 billion-euro gift when he grandly waived sanctions on the company that’s building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Those sanctions, imposed by Congress in 2019, pretty much sounded the death knell for the project, which would have doubled the Russian capacity to sell natural gas to western and northern Europe. Work on the project was hampered by companies not wanting to be sanctioned by the U.S. for building the pipeline. Enter Joe Biden with a lifeline for Putin — and the monopolistic Russian energy companies building the project. Putin had staked a lot of prestige on finishing the pipeline. Thank God for Joe Biden, right Vlad?

The formerly Russia-obsessed mainstream media has now lost all curiosity about any possible buddy-buddy action between the president and Moscow. Maybe the hacks are exhausted from the three years they spent writing all of that fiction during Trump’s time in office. The pandemic was the only thing distracted them from the non-story. All of my liberal friends in the entertainment industry were still yammering on about it until Trump left office.

American political journalists were irresponsible, gushing schoolgirls for the eight years that Obama was in office. It was difficult to imagine them ever being worse.

Well, here we are.

Journalists must all have sore necks from looking the other way during these early months of the Biden era. They’ve taken the lack of curiosity they had during the Obama years and put it on steroids. When they are forced to report something, they just make stuff up.

Biden’s foreign policy is an unmitigated disaster thus far. It’s only going to get worse. This would be a great time for some real journalism to make a comeback but those days are gone forever. This administration has no incentive to ever do anything well because all of Biden’s handlers know that the MSM will either ignore or run interference for their never ending series of train wrecks.

The only people being honest are those of us in conservative media and the Democrats are forever trying to marginalize us or shut us down. It’s beyond Orwellian. We’re not going anywhere though.

Oh, and we’ve always known that Russia is bad.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Size Doesn’t Matter But for the Heart Size as Whale Calf Found to Have Been Adopted by Dolphin Mom 🐬 Dolphins adopting other species’ babies isn't unheard of, but it’s rare to record the phenomenon with such a significant difference in species size! https://t.co/LkMqkm1P5Z — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) May 20, 2021

