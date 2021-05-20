Heroic Virginia Cop Lifts Car Off Head of Woman Pleading 'I Can't Breathe.' Quick, Democrats, Cancel Him!

We’re just learning about a selfless act of heroism by a Gloucester County, Virginia, cop one year ago. It’s entirely possible that Deputy Jon Holt’s Superman story was buried in all of the news about the George Floyd riots, which started a couple of weeks later.

The heroic story of this cop should have been national news and would have been had there not been the anti-police, cop-hate fervor instigated by the Left in the last year.

Though there should have been, there were no parades or marches held for the heroic Deputy Holt. No candles were lit for him.

There weren’t even any family members on the public record thanking him for his act of heroism.

But the family members all saw it. And now so do we.

The deputy witnessed a spin-out accident while on another call and was on the scene of the horrible crash within seconds.

His body cam, the video of which was just released Tuesday, shows him running toward the car. A child outside the car suffering from shock screamed that his mother was trapped.

Voices of children begged him to help their mom who was trapped under the family car that had just overturned.

“I can’t breathe,” said the muffled voice of the woman whose head was somehow trapped under the top of the overturned car. “She can’t breathe!” screamed the shocked and crying child.

Deputy Holt called in a situation report and began considering ways he could get the woman out before it was too late.

He told 13 News Now what was going through his head.

“He said she can’t breathe and you know, calling to his mother… at that point her head was pinned underneath the vehicle,” Holt said.

The child inside the car was crying, “Mommy!”

After getting that child from out of the car, “Come here, buddy,” the video goes dark and all one can hear is the grunting of Deputy Holt lifting the car off the woman’s head.

Within seconds, the woman is heard coughing and Holt asks, “Can you find any room, Ma’am? Is your head clear?”

It sure was.

This week after Holt’s body cam video was released, Holt told 13 News Now how he lifted up the car to free the woman.

At that point, I put my shoulder into the doorframe and braced as best I could and I said, ‘All I have to do is just stand up.’ That’s what all I was telling myself, and at that point with as much effort as I could, I tried to stand up and stood up enough so she could free herself and was able to start breathing.

The last he’d heard the woman was released from the hospital and doing well.

We’ve heard the horrible story of the New York City tax collectors sending cops to arrest Eric Garner for selling loose cigarettes. He told police “I can’t breathe” as they held down the obese and health-compromised man. It’s a phrase George Floyd used liberally during his attempted arrest by Minneapolis cops. As they attempted to put him in the back seat of the police cruiser he told them he couldn’t breathe. That’s why they allowed him to lie down. Floyd said “I can’t breathe” so many times when he obviously wasn’t gasping for breath that, when he apparently really meant it, the cops may not have believed him while hoping to pass him off to an ambulance that took forever to get there.

NBA stars and athletes of all stripes have used the “I can’t breathe” phrase to sell the idea that cops will kill young black men if given the chance.

But that’s obviously not true.

Heather Mac Donald of the Manhattan Institute has looked at the numbers.

[T]he evidence does not support the charge that biased police are systematically killing Black Americans in fatal shootings. Much of modern policing is driven by crime data and community demands for help. The African American community tends to be policed more heavily, because that is where people are disproportionately hurt by violent street crime. In New York City in 2018, 73% of shooting victims were Black, though Black residents comprise only 24% of the city’s population. Nationally, African Americans between the ages of 10 and 34 die from homicide at 13 times the rate of white Americans, according to researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Justice Department.

When asked about being a hero, the news station reports that Holt said this is what cops do.

“You know I’m just an average cop and you know it’s what we do. And thinking of doing anything different is you know out of the question,” Holt reportedly said.

We don’t know the color of the people he helped in May of 2020 since for most of us it doesn’t matter. But acts of heroism aren’t new for Holt. He served in the Army National Guard and was stationed in Iraq.

Two months before saving the woman’s life, he pulled two people out of a burning house.

These are the cops that BLM and Democrats want to cancel.

See the body cam video below.