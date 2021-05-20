News & Politics

WATCH: Did CNN Finally Admit That Biden's Presidency Is a Disaster?

By Matt Margolis May 20, 2021 5:04 PM ET
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If you ask Donald Trump Jr., they most certainly did, and he’s got receipts.

Don Jr. shared a video featuring a clip from CNN’s “Inside Politics” earlier this week when CNN anchor Abby Phillip discussed the state of the country—and it’s not good.

“Domestically here in the United States, you have these really, I think, searing visuals. If you’re of a certain age, it particularly brings you back to — I think Republicans would love to bring people back to the Carter years. But these gas lines it is a psychological problem. Maybe it is temporary, but for the American public, there is something psychological about hearing about inflation and seeing gas lines and literally going to the pump in certain Southern states and not being able to get gas.”

Of course, it’s obvious to anyone who’s paying attention that Biden is a disaster. It seems that everything he touches breaks.

 

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebookMeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: CNN JOE BIDEN
TRENDING
Editor's Choice