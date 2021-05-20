WATCH: Did CNN Finally Admit That Biden's Presidency Is a Disaster?

If you ask Donald Trump Jr., they most certainly did, and he’s got receipts.

Don Jr. shared a video featuring a clip from CNN’s “Inside Politics” earlier this week when CNN anchor Abby Phillip discussed the state of the country—and it’s not good.

“Domestically here in the United States, you have these really, I think, searing visuals. If you’re of a certain age, it particularly brings you back to — I think Republicans would love to bring people back to the Carter years. But these gas lines it is a psychological problem. Maybe it is temporary, but for the American public, there is something psychological about hearing about inflation and seeing gas lines and literally going to the pump in certain Southern states and not being able to get gas.”

Of course, it’s obvious to anyone who’s paying attention that Biden is a disaster. It seems that everything he touches breaks.