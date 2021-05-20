Psaki Gets Destroyed Over Biden's Pipeline Hypocrisy

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki must have the hardest job in the country as she is constantly trying to explain the absurdities coming out of the Biden White House.

On Thursday, she was once again forced to explain—or try to, anyway—why Joe Biden axed the Keystone XL pipeline in the United States but effectively condoned the completion of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline through Europe. Biden killed the Keystone XL pipeline (and the thousands of job it would have created) his first day on the job, but recently waived sanctions against the company handling the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, despite bipartisan opposition from Congress.

Psaki can be seen acting dumbfounded by the accusation that Biden has any influence whatsoever on the pipeline’s construction.

Peter Doocy battles Jen Psaki over the Biden administration refusing to sanction Russians over Nord Stream 2 and having done nothing to stop the pipeline's completion (even though he killed Keystone XL). As Doocy pointed out, it doesn't exactly show "climate leadership." pic.twitter.com/0eBk4uJ2rA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 20, 2021

Richard Grenell, the former acting director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Germany, called Biden’s decision to waive sanctions on Nord Stream 2 a gift for Putin. “There’s a whole bunch of Democrats who called President Trump a ‘Russian asset’ that now have egg on their face,” he said on Fox News on Thursday. “They’re gonna need to call Biden a Russian asset for this move. This is exactly what President Putin wanted. Joe Biden just gave him the biggest gift.”