Two Migrant Facilities Closed After Allegations of Misconduct, Unwanted Hysterectomies

The Biden administration will no longer use two immigration detention facilities that are currently facing accusations of misconduct, abuse, and even unwanted medical procedures, reports Fox News.

The C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center in Bristol County, Mass., and the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Ga., both run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), are under investigation. The former held seven migrants, while the other held 114.

According to the report, “The Irwin facility was the subject of a whistleblower accusation last year in which it was claimed that a doctor performed unwanted hysterectomies on female inmates. There were also further allegations of unsanitary conditions at the facility. The DHS Office of Inspector General is investigating the allegations and the doctor accused has denied wrongdoing.”

“Allow me to state one foundational principle: We will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a memo to acting ICE Director Tae Johnson. Of course, migrant facilities near the border are grossly overcrowded and there are reports of minors being held in deplorable conditions, as well allegations of sexual abuse, and yet Kamala Harris, who is supposedly “in charge” of the border crisis, hasn’t even been to the border, so it’s hard to take the administration at its word when it says it is taking the crisis, which Biden himself refuses to admit is a crisis, seriously.