The Morning Briefing: Will McAuliffe Continue Being the Democratic Cockroach?

Political junkies in the United States like to pay attention to politics in Virginia because of the state’s proximity to our nation’s capital. In recent years, the Land of Jefferson has become a fetid stinkbed of leftism, thanks largely to the number of residents who live very nice lives by sucking the federal teat.

The current governor’s race in Virginia is particularly interesting for a few reasons. The first is that the Republican might actually win. The second is that Terry McAuliffe is still hanging around, fulfilling his duties as the unkillable cockroach of the Democratic Party. The third is that issues that parents all over the country can relate to are being played out on a big stage.

Stacey:

Many view the Virginia governor’s race as a bellwether for 2022 and a referendum on President Biden’s agenda. The race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is much closer than conventional wisdom would have predicted. The race heated up after an exchange during a debate about the parents’ role in the education of their children. What seems to be the central issue in the campaign now surfaced when the moderator asked the candidates whether “protections for transgender students” should be determined at the state level or in each school district. Youngkin raised the issue of school districts not listening to parents when they objected to portions of the curriculum, citing sexually explicit classroom content in Fairfax County. He clearly stated his position that parents are in charge of the education of their children. McAuliffe shot back, “I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decisions. I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” Needless to say, his statement is at the heart of a debate that is taking place in school board meetings nationwide after parents got a view into their children’s curricula thanks to distance learning during COVID-19. Many parents were horrified.

McAuliffe said out loud what Democrats have long believed: Parents shouldn’t have any involvement in their kids’ education. Let the leftist indoctrination mills take care of all of that.

Given the blue shift in Virginia politics, this should be an easy win for the Dems. It’s a real race though, thanks to the public education brouhaha.

McAuliffe can never be counted out though. The guy just won’t go away. He’s been around so long that he’s almost like a ghost that haunts Republicans now.

Hopefully, the cockroach will be gotten rid of in this election. Don’t bet on that though.

