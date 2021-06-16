The Morning Briefing: The Chrissy Teigen Cancel Choir Is Singing a Beautiful Tune

Top O’ the Briefing

Chrissy Teigen Is Awash In Cancel Culture Karma

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Never trust a mime with your traveler’s checks.

We’re going to continue with yesterday’s theme about the cancel creeps getting a little resistance and/or comeuppance. Why? Because it’s fun to watch.

And fun is good.

One of the things that we’ve learned during the social media era is that a lot of celebrities are both bat you-know-what crazy and, very often, awful people. Back in olden times, celebs had publicists who were tasked with keeping their clients’ worst traits hidden from the public eye. We’d usually have to wait until a disgruntled family member wrote a scathing tell-all to find out about all of the ugly.

Now, some of the rich and famous just can’t wait to hit Twitter to reveal the roiling dreck they’ve got where the rest of us have souls.

One of the worst of the bunch has been alleged former model Chrissy Teigen. Teigen is married to singer John Legend, who is almost as loathsome as she is.

Full disclosure: I’ve never liked John Legend or understood his success. I got into my first serious post-divorce relationship right about the time Legend was getting famous and she loved him. Every time I was at her house I would have to hear him. But she was hot, so I listened. And watched Grey’s Anatomy.

The things we do for almost love.

Also, I’ve never listened to John Legend or watched Grey’s Anatomy since the end of that relationship.

I don’t know why I felt like sharing that. I guess Teigen and Legend are like Siamese twins of awful and I sometimes see them as a single entity. Back to Teigen’s horrid personality.

Megan’s got the story:

Chrissy Teigen, the Cancel Culture Queen—who reveled in or led more than one Twitter mob to chase down targets and hang their heads on spikes for the world to watch in horror —is having another #MeToo moment as another victim has come forward. #SurvivingChrissy is trending on Twitter. One particularly disturbing allegation is by fashion designer Michael Costello, who brought receipts in the form of private messages Teigen sent him telling him to commit suicide and promising he’ll never work again. Costello released screenshots of a private message as evidence that Teigen threatened him. One message read: “Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You may as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch!”

Told you she was a piece of work.

Megan goes on to talk about the efforts to cancel Teigen, which are delicious given how many people she’s tried to ruin. However, Megan thinks that a lot of people should get together and sue Teigen instead, which is an interesting idea. After all, what exactly are we to cancel her from?

Teigen is one of those people who is famous for being famous more than anything else. She married a famous guy, but there’s not much on the résumé beyond that.

Still, it’s difficult to look away from how nasty Teigen has been to people for years. She’s such a bottom-feeder that she’s got me sympathizing with Piers Morgan’s point of view. Morgan wrote a lengthy, scathing response to Teigen’s apology for The Daily Mail. Here’s a snippet:

How hollow this sanctimonious tirade looks now as the nasty, vile truth about Chrissy Teigen has finally emerged to paint a very different picture from the self-righteous, virtuous plinth of moral perfection she wrapped herself around for years as America’s celebrity Canceller-in-Chief.

Morgan provides quite the laundry list of Teigen’s transgressions, and it’s worse than I’d remembered. It’s like she was being paid to be the worst person on Earth. And enjoying it.

Can we cancel her and sue her?

Maybe, just maybe, if enough of the most rabid cancel cretins get a taste of their own medicine the cancel culture energy will dissipate.

It’s a thought.

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

The L.A. Times Needs a Reality Check on Policing

VodkaPundit: INFIGHTING: Harris vs. Biden Over Who Owns the Border Crisis

Report Confirms: Yes, Gov. Cuomo Killed the Elderly

This is FUN. [WATCH] Jon Stewart Tells the Truth About the Wuhan Virus and There’s Nothing a Horrified Stephen Colbert Can Do to Stop Him

BIG WIN: Federal Judge Stops Biden’s Oil and Gas Lease Ban on Federal Lands

Trump to Visit Southern Border to ‘Shine a Spotlight’ on Biden’s ‘Crimes Against Our Nation’

Black Shooter Targets White Males, Shoots 5, Blames Victimhood

BREAKING: Hamas Breaks Ceasefire With Israel

Texans Are Getting Blackout Warnings in June. Why?

Crime Is the New Reparations

‘Racist,’ ‘Xenophobe,’ ‘Tyrant’: Hungarian PM Slandered for Speaking the Truth on Islam

Atlanta May Be Headed for a Final Divorce As Communities Nationwide Seek to Redraw the Lines

A Terrifying Omen for America Under Biden Just Got Worse

MSNBC’s Joy Reid Flies Into a Hysterical Rage About ‘Evil’ Mitch McConnell

Mustn’t. Question. Narrative. More Georgia Ballot Drop Box Shenanigans

Lori Lightfoot’s Racial Interview Policy Is ‘Immoral,’ U.S. Civil Rights Commissioner Says

IT’S ON: The Vatican Just Denied Joe Biden Communion

YA THINK. Former CDC Director Robert Redfield: The WHO Is ‘Compromised’

Don’t Cancel Cyber Bully Chrissy Teigen. Sue Her!

SiriusXM Host ‘Celebrates’ Juneteenth with… ‘Anti-Police Brutality Anthems’

CHILLING: Biden’s Domestic Terror Agenda Confirms Conservatives’ Worst Fears

Townhall Mothership

Noem Slams Biden for Hypocritical Rules Surrounding 4th of July Fireworks

A Group Of Parents Sent Their Kids’ Face Masks To A Lab For Analysis. Here’s What They Found

Project Veritas: Here’s Why Fox Corp. Allegedly Muzzled One of Their Reporters

‘Shut the F**k Up’: Hollywood Actor Has Zero Patience for the Cancel Culture Mob

Fact-Checking Snopes On “Well-Regulated Militia”

Framing Everything As Mass Shootings Muddies The Water

140 Members Of Congress Reject Biden’s Backdoor Gun Ban

China Ups Its Military Aggression by Sending 28 Military War Planes Over Taiwan Airspace

Unless he makes Disneyland free. Gavin Newsom Reopens the State and Teases Vaccine Passports; He’s Still Getting Recalled

MSNBC Is Big Mad That Nobody Likes Kamala Harris

Mike Pompeo Launches Effort to ‘Crush’ Democrats in Midterms: Will He Matter in 2024?

NY Times: Mayoral race could be decided on issue of police reform

I regret to inform you that some people are okay with shoplifters looting convenience stores in San Francisco

Police investigating attempt to steal SF school board recall petitions

Former CDC director: That Jon Stewart fellow is on the right track about COVID-19 origin, you know

Author of ‘Dark Money’ says campaign against critical race theory in schools ‘has all the red flags of a dark money astroturf campaign’

NASA announces the launch of Mission Equity, will examine potential barriers for historically underserved communities

YOU’RE NOT SEEING WHAT YOU’RE SEEING. NBC News assures us that despite viral images, it’s mostly white people who are assaulting Asian Americans

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 130: Townhall’s Larry O’Connor Drops by To Swap Stories About Andrew Breitbart

Cable Networks Bury Dems’ Election Power Grab While Hyperventilating About Election Integrity Laws

Pop-Up Vaccination Site Sends Out Emergency Notices Alerting Patients They Received Bad COVID Vaccines

Mitch McConnell Is Still Okay in My Book. Here’s Why.

Here’s Another Sign Showing That Dems Anticipate Losing The Senate in 2022

GOP Looking to Torpedo Biden Agenda By Embracing Part of It

GOLD VIP GOLD Live Chat With Paula Bolyard, Megan Fox, Stacey Lennox, and Victoria Taft – Replay Available

GOLD The 2022 Ballot Box Bloodbath

Around the Interwebz

Spider webs blanket Australian landscape after floods

Starlink dishes go into “thermal shutdown” once they hit 122° Fahrenheit

Fargo dad follows his son, a priest, to Holy Orders as a deacon

New York City Is Paying Tribute to Anthony Bourdain With a Pop-Up of His Now-Shuttered Les Halles Restaurant

Bee Me

Study Finds Link Between Happiness, Not Knowing Who Chrissy Teigen Is https://t.co/0AYB23W5AK — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 15, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

The Women of Amphissa is a 1887 painting by the Anglo-Dutch artist Lawrence Alma-Tadema. (Clark Art Institute) pic.twitter.com/Wq1d6MYHGE — EUROPEAN ART 💭 (@EuropeanArtHIST) April 16, 2020

Kabana Tunes

This here’s a bar song…

I bet Queen Elizabeth eats meatloaf whenever nobody’s looking.