[WATCH] Jon Stewart Told the Truth About COVID and There Was Nothing Stephen Colbert Could Do to Stop Him

Jon Stewart has never been one to hold back on what he’s really thinking. His monologue on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is nothing short of awesome to behold. Watch Stewart destroy the constant stream of lies we’ve been getting from Big Science since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is so good that you should watch the whole thing instead of just the clips. “I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science. Science has in many ways helped ease the suffering of this pandemic which was more than likely caused by science,” Stewart declared.

Colbert looks like he’s terrified that this is being said live. He tries to give excuses for why that might not be true and Stewart does not let him do it. At one point, Stewart even goes to the camera and addresses the audience face to face saying, “This is what happens. I’ve been alone for so long. And when I realized that the laboratory was having the same name—first name and last name— of the evil that had been plaguing us, I thought to myself, ‘That’s f*cked up.'”

Colbert spends most of the appearance appearing nervous and making jokes about this outburst getting edited out or censored. I like this Jon Stewart. He can stay.

In another segment, Stewart goes off on mad scientists saying, “They’re going to kill us all.” It’s good to see people saying what we are all thinking.