Black Shooter Targets White Males, Shoots 5, Blames Victimhood

A Lefty Win

The liberal media repeats the myth of black victimization by white people, and what happens? Yet another “random” attack. This time involving five white, “military-looking male” victims, the trifecta of liberal hate.

Justin Tyran Roberts, 39, shot 5 white men in a 20-hour shooting spree in two states, Alabama and Georgia. All of the victims are expected to survive. Roberts told Columbus, Georgia, authorities he targeted white men because “they had taken from him his whole life.”

“I Had to Have Him”

Regarding the first shooting at a parking lot under a bridge, Roberts said he shot a white man because “he had to have him.” The victim was shot once in the back as he was getting into his car in Phenix City, Alabama, at about 8:15 pm on June 11th. Four other bullets hit the victim’s automobile. Six shell casings were found at the scene.

The second shooting involved three victims, all of whom were shot in Columbus, Georgia, roughly two hours after the first shooting. The third and final shooting took place the next day on June 12th, minutes after 2:00 pm.

Detective Brandon Lockhart testified, “Basically, he (Roberts) explained throughout his life, specifically white males had taken from him, and also what he described as ‘military-looking white males’ had taken from him.”

Columbus police released a statement on Instagram regarding the times and locations of the shootings:

On Saturday June 12, 2021, officers from the Columbus Police Department arrested Mr. Justin Tyran Roberts (B/M/39). In the preceding 20 hours he is believed to have carried out the following acts: 06-11-21 at approximately 2015 hours, he shot an individual multiple times at 1400 Whitewater Ave, Phenix City. 06-11-21 at approximately 2215 hours, he shot 3 persons in the area of 1032 Broadway in Columbus. 06-12-21 at approximately 1404 hours, he shot a person at 3rd Avenue and 4th Street in Columbus. On today’s date, members of the Columbus Police Department organized a search and saturated the area of 3rd Avenue and 4th Street. At 1610 hours, the suspect, Justin Roberts was located and taken into custody without incident. Roberts was arrested for the following charges:

-Aggravated Assault

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

-Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

-Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)

Additional warrants will be obtained for:

-Aggravated Assault (3 counts)

-Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

-Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon He will have a Recorder’s Court Hearing Monday, June 14th 2021 at 0900 hours. We are proud of the hard work of our officers, investigators, and specialized units who were able to locate and arrest Roberts.

No word if Roberts will be charged with hate crimes or if a liberal lawyer will play the race and victim cards to get the charges reduced.

This shooting comes 5 days after the “random” killing of a grandmother by a black carjacker and the same day a white father was “randomly” murdered in front of his kids by a 17-year-old black male during a fake ATV purchase.