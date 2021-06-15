INFIGHTING: Harris vs. Biden Over Who Owns the Border Crisis

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. Harris vs. Biden is today’s big crazy.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

At last: An eco-friendly needle-felted packer (???)

When a presser isn’t a presser

San Francisco legalizes drive-thru shoplifting

We’ll get to Harris vs. Biden right after this short video that will shatter what little faith you have left in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Insanity Wrap takes pride in learning new things, and we try to learn at least one new thing each day, whether it’s from our research for this column or from our sharp readers down in the comments section.

But we do not know what an eco-friendly needle-felted packer is, and we do not want to know what an eco-friendly needle-felted packer is.

We’ll be right here, blissful in our ignorance.

Harris vs. Biden: Another Damn Thing We Have to Be Concerned About

As longtime Insanity Wrap readers know, there’s little we enjoy more than some hot Blue on Blue action.

And have we got some of that for you today:

“If you give someone a sh***ty assignment because the president doesn’t want to do it himself, you can’t be mad when the treacherous situation looks treacherous,” one former aide reportedly told Axios. Illegal crossings at the United States’ southern border have reached an all-time high, and Harris has drawn criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for her handling of the assignment.

We won’t bore you with the number of illegals coming over since Presidentish Joe Biden set out the Welcome mat, except to remind you that it’s unprecedented.

It’s a real crisis down there, one inflicted on this country, by design, by President Porchlight.

We’d also remind you of what alleged Vice President Harris, whom Biden gave the assignment of fixing the crisis he’d engineered, has accomplished thus far.

She has:

Refused to visit the actual border

Embarrassed herself by repeatedly flubbing softball questions about the crisis and her refusal to visit the border

That’s about it.

Harris’s biggest contribution was a publicity-hound visit to Guatemala to address the “root causes” of the border crisis.

What’s funny about that — if you’ll allow us to stretch the word funny out of all recognition — is that Guatemala hasn’t really changed over the last decade or so. Yet somehow we didn’t have much of a border crisis while Donald Trump was president.

Something changed in recent months, and it wasn’t in Guatemala.

So if Harris wants to see the root cause of the current crisis, she need look no further than her own boss, Joe Biden.

But if Harris wants to know how she got stuck with the worst possible job the Biden White House has to offer, maybe she needs to take a look at DOCTOR Jill Biden.

If there really is a White House power struggle going on behind Biden’s back (or in front of his front — would he really notice?), then it would make perfect sense for DOCTOR Jill to get Harris assigned to try and solve a crisis that the administration engineered on purpose and doesn’t actually want to get fixed.

What better way for DOCTOR Jill to keep a rival busy while also setting her up for repeated humiliations?

That’s just speculation, of course, even if it is informed speculation.

But no matter who gave Harris the border crisis to “solve,” whether it was Joe himself or Jill behind the scenes, there is one thing we can say for sure.

Some rich old white person in the Biden White House is doing their damnedest to ruin a female person of color.

By the Left’s own logic, that’s racism and sexism, straight up.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Joe Biden’s Dementia European Vacation

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

UPDATE – Biden finally appeared 2.5 hours late, held a short speech, and is now calling selected reporters from a prepared list of names. pic.twitter.com/wxTQILcfJ9 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 14, 2021

Related: Joe Biden Ignores Questions While White House Staff Shoos Reporters Away.

We’re not sure what particular drug cocktail Slow Joe’s personal Doctor Feelgood might have had to use yesterday, or why it might have taken so long to kick in.

What Insanity Wrap can conclude with reasonable certainty is that it did not have the desired effect, unless the desire was to reduce America’s international standing even further with this pathetic display.

Today’s craziest person is anyone trying to handwave away Biden’s obvious decline.

You know who are, and so does Insanity Wrap — we look forward to reading your crazy rantings in the comments.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Pat yourselves on the back, everybody, for a job well done.

We produce more than a fifth of the world’s wealth and yet account for less than 4.5% of plastic waste that ends up in the oceans.

Insanity Wrap can’t say for sure how much of that 4.5% comes from Mexico and other points in North of America south of the Rio Grande, but we’d wager that Mexico’s sometimes … lax … regulatory enforcement means they might be out-polluting us.

So bring back those plastic straws, America: You’ve earned them.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Thief Steals Openly | Petty Theft Decriminalized in San Francisco

Now Insanity Wrap has seen it all: Legalized drive-thru shoplifting.

And we had thought Texas was cool, with its drive-up liquor stores.

Biden’s ’70s Show

But at least there are no mean tweets. https://t.co/LgfuFVqsyV — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 15, 2021

Insanity Wrap could use a mean tweet right about now, or at least a decent thick-cut ribeye that costs less than $18.

But mostly we miss filling our 22-gallon diesel tank for $40.

What we’re hoping is that we don’t someday soon miss filling it for $4,000.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Did We Just Lose World War III?

One More Thing…

It was a difficult morning filled with crazy news, but finding this one meme for you made it all worthwhile.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

