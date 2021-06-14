Happy Flag Day, everyone, and welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. “Did we just lose World War III?” is today’s big crazy question.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Andrew Yang needs to escape from New York, not try run it

Beef: It’s what used to be for dinner

Kamala Harris heckled at a… [checks notes] …gay pride parade?

And so much more.

We’ll get to WWIII right after this short video that will shatter whatever little faith you have left in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

New York City is unsalvageable. pic.twitter.com/gd3eNRKU9z — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 13, 2021

We’re going to have to build a wall around the city, Escape from New York style, aren’t we?

On a somewhat more serious note, while Insanity Wrap doesn’t care for Andrew Yang’s politics, during the Democrats’ 2020 primaries, we usually found him affable, likable.

But anyone so eager for public office that they’ll endure this kind of thing, more or less all the time, is the kind of person who should be nowhere near public office.

Did We Lose World War III: Another Damn Thing We Have to Be Concerned About

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

So this is a thing:

On Sunday, President Biden announced that he would not be holding a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Geneva next week to avoid the meeting getting derailed by public comparisons of the two leaders.

Insanity Wrap will concede that this decision shows that, at least early enough in the day, Presidentish Joe Biden still has most of his faculties intact.

If you were President Porchlight — with your history of tough talk (usually against your own voters) and weak actions — would you want to share the stage with an actual tough guy?

Clearly, no.

But looking more broadly at the world stage, in the last 145 days we have:

Deliberately surrendered control of our southern border

Caved to Iran’s terror regime on sanctions (with more to come)

Shut down Keystone XL while removing sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline

As a result of that last item, given Moscow more leverage over NATO

Opened our schools back up to CCP influence

Dismissed the historic Abraham Accords

Basically given up on catching up with China’s unprecedented peacetime naval construction program

Produced a military budget that doesn’t keep pace with inflation

While encouraging even more inflation that will erode America’s purchasing power around the world and our confidence at home

It usually takes losing a major war for a country to lose so much prestige, influence, and military and economic power.

So Insanity Wrap asks you again: Did we just lose World War III?

Meanwhile, the news media breathlessly reports that America is liked better.

Yes, and the Lilliputians liked Gulliver much more after tying him down with all those tiny little ropes.

Biden’s ’70s Show

My friend is the head butcher at a major grocery chain.

He told me today there’s a major price spike coming VERY soon in beef prices. Like 40-60%. pic.twitter.com/0SERM3hq0O — Count JohnnyNoble💧 (@JohnnyNoblebody) June 14, 2021

It’s already begun.

Insanity Wrap belongs to one of those frozen meat subscription services, and prices for member specials and monthly add-ons are up this month.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xp1FBLUVDs

The Marxists behind Black Lives Matter, Critical Race Theory, and general wokeness want us to hate one another.

Well, it’s working.

Tell black people long enough that they’re victims, and they’ll start believing it — and acting that way.

Tell white people long enough that they’re evil, and they’ll start believing it — and acting that way.

And now this, an act of pure evil.

We’re really starting to hate each other again, due to insidious Marxism: Divide and conquer, then unite and rule.

And it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

If it gets better?

You’ll excuse Insanity Wrap if we’re a little cranky today, but after a lovely weekend spent doing chores and ignoring the world as best we could, these are the stories we woke up to on Monday.

May the Farce Be with You

Former Star Wars writer and artist Jordan Maison (who of course has me blocked) cheering on a Lucasfilm director's public Twitter meltdown against fans. Can't say I'm surprised pic.twitter.com/1nvwIErXH2 — Ryan Kinel – RK Outpost (@KinelRyan) June 13, 2021

Star Wars is run by a cabal of people who hates Star Wars fans, and now Indiana Jones, too.

If you need us, we’ll be watching the original Raiders of the Lost Ark, and that’s it, all day.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Now we’ve seen everything:

After a gaffe filled trip to Central America where she bungled a softball interview, Kamala Harris surprised attendees at the Washington DC pride parade. But it was not all love and rainbows during her unannounced appearance as some members of the crowd heckled her in what, she had to believe, would be friendly territory. “When are you going to the border” a woman could be heard yelling in the video as police attempted to keep the crowd away from her. A man was also heard yelling “When are you going to the border” again and again in the short, grainy video.

There’s a short, grainy video at the link, but nothing Insanity Wrap found worth embedding here.

We just wanted to point out that Harris is so very beloved and popular and stuff that she can’t show up unannounced at a gay pride parade without getting heckled.

So we were going to nominate today’s craziest person as anyone who still finds Harris likable, but then we realized we’d be even more pleased to announce that there aren’t any crazy people today.

