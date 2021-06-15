Trump to Visit Southern Border to 'Shine a Spotlight' on Biden's 'Crimes Against Our Nation'

Donald Trump has accepted Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s invitation to join him on an official visit to the United States’ southern border, he announced in a statement. The visit will take place Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

“The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S history,” Trump said. “It’s an unmitigated disaster zone.”

“We went from detain-and-remove to catch-and-release. We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world. Biden and Harris have handed control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes,” Trump said. “Drug dealers, MS-13 gang members, human smugglers, sex traffickers, and the criminal elements of the world now have free reign.”

“Hospitals and schools are getting crushed and public health is being sacrificed all in service of a radical left anti-borders agenda. Our brave border agents and courageous ICE officers have been illegally stopped from doing their jobs. Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S interior on a daily basis,” Trump continued.

Trump’s planned visit stands in stark contrast to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s refusal to visit the border. Kamala Harris was reportedly put in charge of the border crisis (though the administration won’t call it a crisis) but has made no visit there, even as migration centers (you know, what were previously considered cages) have become overcrowded with migrant children, who have been forced to endure deplorable conditions, including lack of exercise, fresh air, or adequate bathing. There have also been reports of sexual assaults at these facilities.

“Biden and Harris won’t even tour the scenes of the wreckage they created, or come down and visit with the Border Patrol and ICE heroes risking their lives to defend our Nation at a time when the White House is doing everything it can to make their job totally impossible,” Trump said, before describing their actions as “a grave and willful dereliction of duty.”

Trump hopes his visit to the border will “shine a spotlight on these crimes against our Nation—and show the incredible people of ICE and Border Patrol that they have our unshakeable support.”