FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Cam Edwards

Just back from a Catskills comedy tour beloved by audiences and critics alike, Bearing Arms chief Cam Edwards was kind enough to agree to join us today on Five O'Clock Somewhere.

Advertisement

Sure, you know him for his expertise on firearms and firearms legislation, but his first love is and always will be classic Borscht Belt humor.

Anyway, it's great to have Cam back on the show.

Hope you'll join us for some good chat and lovely adult beverages.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?