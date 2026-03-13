The Morning Briefing: Another Day, Another Couple of Islamic Psychopaths in the News

Stephen Kruiser | 3:11 AM on March 13, 2026
AP Photo/John Clark

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Zerqeqyn preferred a fresh meat roll-up before any serious discussion of cribbage strategy.

Full disclosure: I would have preferred to have led off with something else today. I went through every other story available, but realized that this was unavoidable. 

On Wednesday morning, we kicked things off with a discussion about the relentlessly violent ways of the practitioners of Islam. Before noon here in my time zone on Thursday, two more devotees of the Religion of Peace were in the news for acting on murderous impulses. I really do hate being right about the worst people on Earth. They are nothing if not predictable, though. 

Catherine covered both of the stories. Here are some particulars from the first tragic incident of the day:

A retired military ROTC instructor at Old Dominion University is dead after Mohamed Bailor Jalloh committed a targeted shooting the morning of March 12 at Old Dominion University. At least two ROTC students were injured, and Jalloh is dead, taken out by one of the students. Federal sources have told Fox News that Jalloh is the same individual previously convicted of providing material aid to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Jalloh was himself a former National Guard member, so it seems the U.S. government doubly failed to vet him for extremist views, first in his citizenship process and then when he signed up for military service. Jalloh also secured early release from his prison sentence. Hence, the shooting is the deadly culmination of years of woke mistakes. The injured students are in stable condition, according to the local police.

When it comes to vetting, even if it's done properly, one has to wonder if there is still enough Swamp rot in the government to be color blind to the red flags. Remember, half of the country is in clinical denial regarding the very real dangers of the Jihadi plague. It's — say it with me — Islamophobic to point out the Islamic component in all of the Islamic violence. 

But, yeah, this guy should have had his citizenship revoked and gotten shipped out. 

This is from Catherine's post about the incident in Michigan:

Ghazali is a resident of Dearborn Heights, MI. While not Dearborn proper, it's essentially the same place and has become predominantly Muslim. As my RedState colleague Bonchie wrote, "For years, conservatives have warned about the increasing Islamization of the area, and unfortunately, those concerns have once again been proven correct."

My mom was born and raised in Dearborn, and I spent time there as a kid and a young adult. I am still stunned by how radically it has changed. The change happened in a relatively short period of time, too. It's an Americanized version of what has been happening in the United Kingdom, Germany, and other parts of Europe. 

The common threads in most of American violence these days are transgenderism and radical Islam. We're very fortunate that there aren't any transgender Muslims, the whole country might be on fire. These are both problems that the American left insists aren't problems. They're all still stuck in Biden mode and busy looking for domestic terrorists in Catholic churches who are attending Traditional Latin Masses.

As I wrote two days ago, we're not Islamophobic because this is not an irrational fear. Sadly, the Islamic crazies make it more rational every day.

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. I Have Seen the Future of Anti-Drone Warfare, and It's Dirt-Cheap (Really!)

About That ABC News Report on Iranian Drones Coming for California…

Old Dominion Shooter Previously Convicted for Supporting ISIL

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Honda Just Lost Billions on EVs It Can't Sell

This Ain't the Presidential Palace: A Glimpse at Maduro's Prison Life

[UPDATE] Michigan Synagogue Shooter Identified as Lebanese National

Vanished: Air Force General Connected to UAP and Space Warfare Projects Goes Missing

'Catholics for Candace' Equals 'Catholics for Hate'

U.S. Treasury Sanctions Hamas ‘Charities,’ North Korean Scammers

FBI Opens Office in Ecuador Amid Warnings of Hamas, Hezbollah, and IRGC Presence

From Fang-Fang to Residency Games: Eric Swalwell’s Pattern of Bad Decisions

#TrueStory. Orange Man Bad: The Only Policy the Left Has Left

I’m an Irish-American, and My Ancestors Did Not Own Slaves

Gavin Newsom Has a 'Hillary Clinton Problem'

Shocking Video Out of NYC Almost Makes Me Rethink This Whole 'First Amendment' Thing

Judgement of ‘Nuremberg’ and Russell Crowe as Herman Göring

There Are Many Who Complain About ICE – But This New Statistic Shows Just How Effective They Are

Who Was Brandon Shah, the Patriot Killed by a Radical Islamist at Old Dominion?

The Future of the U.S.-Israeli Relationship: Last Ride With a Good, Loyal Friend

Well, she's ugly. Whoopi Goldberg Pushes Conspiracy Theory Linking Trump Strike to Epstein Scandal

Townhall Mothership

Security Guards Hailed As Heroes After Stopping Attack at Michigan Synagogue Housing 140 Kids

We Can See Why This NYT Reporter Deleted His Post About the NYC ISIS Bombing

Orange jumpsuit time! After Threatening ICE Agents, a Wisconsin Man Enters the FO Stage

The Liberal Media Will Hate What Trump Said About Operation Epic Fury Last Night

Cornell Student Facing Felony Charges and 'Red Flag' Order After Rifle Purchase ***UPDATED***

Cam&Co. The Exclusionary Second Amendment?

Kids S.A.F.E. Foundation Receives Generous Donation from Walther

Apocalypse Soon. AI Has Learned to Code and Is Taking Over

Israelis Are a Different Breed

Yet Another Immigration Enforcement Hoax That Went Viral

ABC's Response on Iran Drone 'Threat' Story Raises More Questions Than It Answers

Bessent: U.S. Already Began Forming Plans for New Global Coalition to Escort Hormuz Tankers

CNN Is Shamelessly Transforming Itself Into Iranian State Television, It's Not Even Trying to Hide It

Silent Spud: CNN’s Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter Avoids Addressing the Media Malpractice at His Own Network

Zohran Mamdani Dragged on X for Statement on Michigan Synagogue Attack

No. Good talk. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Demands Sen. Tommy Tuberville Apologize for Islamophobic Post

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Thursday Essay: Nationalism Sucks. Britain Might Need Some Anyway.

The Day a Nuclear Bomb Fell in South Carolina

The Mystery of the Iranian(?) Numbers Station

Exorcist Claims Demonic Oppression on the Rise. The Cause Is Truly Disturbing.

The Minnesota Fraud Problem Is a Spending Problem, Not an Immigration Issue

Is American Urban Culture Beyond Repair? Open Season on the White Devil Part II

A Course Correction From All the Trans Madness Is Underway

Republic of Somaliland Offers Israel a Gateway to the Red Sea. The USA Could Have It, Too

The Great Replacement Chronicles: ‘A New Ireland,’ Part V

Around the Interwebz

Dennis Quaid Recalls Lindsay Lohan’s Screen Test For ‘The Parent Trap’: “I Thought There Was Two People”

Live Nation director boasted of gouging ticket buyers, "robbing them blind"

10 of Ryan Coogler's Favorite Movies Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

When good things used to come out of Canada. 

Weekend Bonus


Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. 

