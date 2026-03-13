The Morning Briefing: Another Day, Another Couple of Islamic Psychopaths in the News

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Full disclosure: I would have preferred to have led off with something else today. I went through every other story available, but realized that this was unavoidable.

On Wednesday morning, we kicked things off with a discussion about the relentlessly violent ways of the practitioners of Islam. Before noon here in my time zone on Thursday, two more devotees of the Religion of Peace were in the news for acting on murderous impulses. I really do hate being right about the worst people on Earth. They are nothing if not predictable, though.

Catherine covered both of the stories. Here are some particulars from the first tragic incident of the day:

A retired military ROTC instructor at Old Dominion University is dead after Mohamed Bailor Jalloh committed a targeted shooting the morning of March 12 at Old Dominion University. At least two ROTC students were injured, and Jalloh is dead, taken out by one of the students. Federal sources have told Fox News that Jalloh is the same individual previously convicted of providing material aid to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Jalloh was himself a former National Guard member, so it seems the U.S. government doubly failed to vet him for extremist views, first in his citizenship process and then when he signed up for military service. Jalloh also secured early release from his prison sentence. Hence, the shooting is the deadly culmination of years of woke mistakes. The injured students are in stable condition, according to the local police.

When it comes to vetting, even if it's done properly, one has to wonder if there is still enough Swamp rot in the government to be color blind to the red flags. Remember, half of the country is in clinical denial regarding the very real dangers of the Jihadi plague. It's — say it with me — Islamophobic to point out the Islamic component in all of the Islamic violence.

But, yeah, this guy should have had his citizenship revoked and gotten shipped out.

This is from Catherine's post about the incident in Michigan:

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that the Michigan synagogue attacker has been ID’d as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a Lebanese national who first entered the U.S. in 2011 on an IR1 immigrant visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen. He was naturalized into a U.S. citizen in 2016 during… pic.twitter.com/hsXvFKP2FZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 13, 2026

Ghazali is a resident of Dearborn Heights, MI. While not Dearborn proper, it's essentially the same place and has become predominantly Muslim. As my RedState colleague Bonchie wrote, "For years, conservatives have warned about the increasing Islamization of the area, and unfortunately, those concerns have once again been proven correct."

My mom was born and raised in Dearborn, and I spent time there as a kid and a young adult. I am still stunned by how radically it has changed. The change happened in a relatively short period of time, too. It's an Americanized version of what has been happening in the United Kingdom, Germany, and other parts of Europe.

The common threads in most of American violence these days are transgenderism and radical Islam. We're very fortunate that there aren't any transgender Muslims, the whole country might be on fire. These are both problems that the American left insists aren't problems. They're all still stuck in Biden mode and busy looking for domestic terrorists in Catholic churches who are attending Traditional Latin Masses.

As I wrote two days ago, we're not Islamophobic because this is not an irrational fear. Sadly, the Islamic crazies make it more rational every day.

Everything Isn't Awful

Well, she's ugly. Whoopi Goldberg Pushes Conspiracy Theory Linking Trump Strike to Epstein Scandal

