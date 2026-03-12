Old Dominion Shooter Previously Convicted for Supporting ISIL

The man who killed one victim and injured two others Thursday morning at a Virginia university has a previous conviction for supporting a murderous Islamic jihad movement.

Advertisement

A retired military ROTC instructor at Old Dominion University is dead after Mohamed Bailor Jalloh committed a targeted shooting the morning of March 12 at Old Dominion University. At least two ROTC students were injured, and Jalloh is dead, taken out by one of the students. Federal sources have told Fox News that Jalloh is the same individual previously convicted of providing material aid to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Jalloh was himself a former National Guard member, so it seems the U.S. government doubly failed to vet him for extremist views, first in his citizenship process and then when he signed up for military service. Jalloh also secured early release from his prison sentence. Hence, the shooting is the deadly culmination of years of woke mistakes. The injured students are in stable condition, according to the local police.

The Virginia shooting comes soon after a Senegal migrant wearing a "property of Allah" sweatshirt murdered three in an Austin bar, just after a gunman attacked a Michigan synagogue, and in the middle of the U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran's Islamic terrorist regime. We see yet again why it is so incredibly dangerous for Democrats to welcome in huge hordes of aliens from Muslim countries and naturalize some of them without proper vetting. Jalloh is a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Sierra Leone, and by rights he ought to have been de-naturalized and deported after his 2017 conviction for materially supporting the Islamic State. But instead, Jalloh secured release in 2024, and was therefore able to murder a patriotic American veteran today.

Advertisement

Fox News's Bill Melugin shared the facts about Jalloh's naturalization, conviction, and release and quoted a previous Department of Justice statement, which said, "Jalloh praised the gunman who killed five U.S. military members in a terrorist attack in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in July 2015, and stated that he had been thinking about conducting an attack similar to the November 2009 attack at Ft. Hood, Texas.”

Related: [UPDATE] Active Shooter at Michigan Synagogue and School, Assailant Dead

The New York Post reported that a courageous ROTC student leaped on Jalloh and stabbed the jihadi to death, preventing who knows how many more casualties. The outlet added:

Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36, stormed into a classroom inside ODU’s Constant Hall and asked if it was an ROTC class. When someone confirmed that it was, he opened fire, shooting the professor several times, law enforcement sources said…The shooting is being investigated as a terror-related attack, the sources said. In 2017, Jalloh, a former member of the Virginia National Guard, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to ISIS and the ISIL, according to the Department of Justice.

Advertisement

Jalloh left the National Guard and instead followed Al-Qaeda leader Anwar al-Awlaki. It is not clear why authorities released Jalloh in 2024, years before his sentence was supposed to be up. But the foolish authorities who deliberately released a committed terrorist absolutely have the murdered instructor's blood on their hands.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of terror attacks and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.