Who Was Brandon Shah, the Patriot Killed by a Radical Islamist at Old Dominion?

Our Catherine Salgado told you everything you need to know about the shooter at Old Dominion University who killed one and wounded two others.

The man who killed one victim and injured two others Thursday morning at a Virginia university has a previous conviction for supporting a murderous Islamic jihad movement. A retired military ROTC instructor at Old Dominion University is dead after Mohamed Bailor Jalloh committed a targeted shooting the morning of March 12 at Old Dominion University. At least two ROTC students were injured, and Jalloh is dead, taken out by one of the students. Federal sources have told Fox New that Jalloh is the same individual previously convicted of providing material aid to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Jalloh was himself a former National Guard member, so it seems the U.S. government doubly failed to vet him for extremist views, first in his citizenship process and then when he signed up for military service. Jalloh also secured early release from his prison sentence.

The person you need to know more about now is that retired military ROTC instructor whom Jalloh killed.

According to his official bio on Old Dominion’s website, “Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Brandon A. Shah (was) a native of Virginia, an alumnus and commissionee of Old Dominion University (ODU), and the current Professor of Military Science (PMS) at ODU’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).”

The victim of the terrorist attack at Old Dominion has been identified as Lt. Col. Brandon Shah-- who was a Professor of Military Science and the leader of the university's ROTC program.



He was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Atlantic… pic.twitter.com/79pfI4UwLG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 12, 2026

He enlisted in the Army in 2003 as an aviation operations specialist. While enlisted, he rose to the rank of sergeant. Once he finished his enlisted service — which included active-duty service, service in the Army Reserves, and the Virginia Army National Guard — Shah graduated from Old Dominion.

Over the years, he was deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Atlantic Resolve, which was tied to support of Ukraine after Russia invaded that country.

Shah “earned his Army Aviation Senior Aviator wings, flew more than 1,200 hours in 3 different aircraft, and completed over 600 combat flight hours.”

His bio details his many military accomplishments and recognition of those accomplishments. But his achievements didn’t stop there. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion and his MBA degree from the University of Georgia. On top of that, he received a master’s degree in engineering and management from the University of Kansas.

He was a native Virginian from Staunton, Va. Reports are that he was married, and so he leaves behind a widow. Initial information that has been released and verified does not reveal whether Shah had children.

How many violent attacks has that been in the U.S. recently? There was this one; another one in Michigan on the same day where a radical Islamist rammed a vehicle into a synagogue and opened fire — but apparently did not kill anyone; the two radical Islamists who threw improvised explosive devices at people protesting against New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Gracie Mansion; and a radical Islamist who shot and killed two in a bar in Austin, Tx.

Not sure about you, but I’m noticing a pattern, and the groupings of violent attacks by date are getting closer and closer together, and more violent. Something tells me this won’t end on its own.

The worse it gets, and the more obvious the pattern, the harder the left is working to make “Islamophobia” the issue, not the fact that radical Islamists are a very real threat to Americans on our soil right now.

It’s too late for that. You can’t attack people for noticing what has been obvious since Sept. 11, 2001, in America. There is a culture that chants “Death to America” for a reason. It’s time for the federal government to take people at their word and respond accordingly before more unsuspecting, innocent victims accumulate.

