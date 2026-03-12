Michigan Synagogue Attacker Could Be a Lebanese Dearborn Resident

Don’t be too shocked — it seems the March 12 vehicular and firearm attack on a Michigan synagogue and school was probably Islamic terrorism.

On Thursday afternoon, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported that the man who owned the vehicle used to commit a near-deadly attack on the Michigan Temple Israel synagogue earlier in the day was a Lebanese immigrant who lived in the pro-Jihad hotspot of Dearborn, where a mosque held a memorial recently for Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the owner of the vehicle was the one who committed the attack, but if he was, the likelihood is this was an Islamic terrorist attack on Jews.

Fox News covered an active shooter alert from Temple Israel synagogue and school in West Bloomfield. The New York Post subsequently reported that a car deliberately smashed into the synagogue and that witnesses heard gunshots almost immediately afterwards. Miraculously, no students or staff suffered injuries, and only one security guard was hit by the car and is expected to recover. The only casualty was the assailant himself. Apparently the security personnel were efficient and effective dealing with the problem.

Melugin later posted on X, “I’m told by three law enforcement sources that the vehicle used in the attack at a Michigan synagogue today is registered to a naturalized U.S. citizen from Lebanon who lives in Dearborn, MI.”

He added, “I have a name, but am waiting for confirmation that name matches the badly burned corpse that was driving the vehicle. Can only confirm the vehicle registration right now.”

Within living memory, Lebanon was majority Christian, but as of the present time it is almost 70% Muslim, as the Islamists essentially wiped out much of the Christian population there either by killing them or by forced displacement. There has been constant violence in Lebanon against Christians, especially as Hezbollah — a terrorist proxy of the Iranian regime that regularly attacks both Israelis and Lebanese religious minorities — consolidated power.

The reason this connects with the Michigan story is that there is a significant likelihood the Lebanese immigrant who owned the vehicle used in the Michigan attack is Muslim, and there is also a good chance he has either terrorist ties or terrorist sympathies.

The attack on the Michigan synagogue occurred on the same day as a deadly mass shooting at Old Dominion University, where Mohamed Bailor Jalloh murdered an ROTC instructor and injured two students in what eyewitness testimony indicated was a targeted shooting against the U.S. military. Jalloh, who was previously released early from prison after being convicted of providing material support to a branch of the Islamic State, died after being stabbed by one of the students. Like the owner of the vehicle used in the Michigan attack, Jalloh was a naturalized citizen.

The message is that the United States immigration system is badly broken, and we need not only better vetting, but a better path to denaturalization.

