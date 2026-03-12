The Future of the U.S.-Israeli Relationship: Last Ride With a Good, Loyal Friend

Ooh, how exciting: Jill Biden just announced the release of her latest memoir, View From the East Wing. Her husband is super-excited (mostly because he’s been wondering what the heck happened in the White House, too).

Of course, Biden’s successor just demolished the East Wing. It’s literally reduced to rubble. I double triple-dog dare you to find a more fitting metaphor for Biden’s presidency than that!

Our ex-president with no brain is also an ex-president with no legacy. After a lifetime in federal office, Biden left nothing worthwhile behind, just a pile of broken stuff.

A big mess someone else had to clean up.

Fifty years from now, Joe Biden will be remembered as the speed bump between Trump I and Trump II — and not much else. His legacy is gone. Kaput. Sayanora.

And so, sadly, is the U.S.-Israeli relationship.

It’s a shame. In a world bereft of reliable allies (>cough< England, France, Canada, Spain, and most of NATO >cough<), we finally found a good one. But the political cost of this friendship is growing — especially domestically.

A decade from now, future presidents will probably decide it’s not worth the cost.

The Democratic Party is already stridently anti-Israel. By overwhelming numbers, liberals sympathize with the Palestinians, cosplay with keffiyehs, and consider the Israelis modern-day Nazis who’re guilty of genocide.

If Biden does have a legacy (beyond being a Trumpian speed bump), it might be this: He’s the last pro-Israel Democrat who’ll ever occupy the White House.

Well, at least, he professed to be pro-Israel. Today’s Democrats don’t even try. They use “Zionist” as an epithet — and it’s now considered a cardinal sin to accept AIPAC money because, eww, gross: Jewish money. AIPAC ranks 18th in donations, 21st in spending, and 191st in lobbying, so obviously, those genocidal Zionists control everything.

If you want to know how trendy it is for Democrats to spurn AIPAC, all you need to know is this: Gavin Newsom just announced he’s doing it, too.

So the Democratic Party is lost for good. Its trajectory is clear; there’s no coming back.

What about the Republican Party?

At the top, President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu get along famously. It’s brought the two countries closer than ever — so much so that Donald Trump is probably the most popular man in the Holy Land, and the Israelis have a more favorable view of the United States than ANY other country in the entire world.

Tactically, it makes sense, too. Listen to what Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on 60 Minutes:

[W]e can be clear with the American people that [the War in Iran] is not a fair fight. And that's on purpose. Our capabilities are overwhelming compared to what Iran's are. And frankly, when you combine our Air Force with the air force of the Israeli Defense Forces, it's the two most powerful air forces in the world. [emphasis added]

In a world simmering with asymmetric threats — and warfare waged less by armies on land, and more with fighter jets and aerial campaigns — teaming the world’s #1 air force with the #2 air force makes tactical sense. We’ve created a closed-garden military ecosystem that excludes our enemies, and whenever we need to, we can deliver overwhelming punishment from the skies.

It’s a win-win partnership.

And yes, it’s true: We’re Murica (dagnibbit) and could do that on our own. But very often, for geopolitical reasons, proxies are helpful. Sometimes, we don’t want to get our own hands dirty.

Israel is the junior partner in our relationship — and it’s pleased as punch to play the part.

Once upon a time, England played the part — and for a while, it was happy to do so. Then it decided the juice wasn’t worth the squeeze. Today, less than one in three Britons believes a “special relationship” with America still exists.

As with the Democratic Party and Israel, the UK’s long-term trend lines are undeniable: In 2024, 54% of Brits saw the U.S. as their closest ally. In 2025, it was 31%. Another poll put it at an anemic 17%.

Only one in four Brits supports America’s war against the Iranian mullahs.

The job of a junior partner is to follow the superpower’s lead: This was never supposed to be a partnership of equals, but a hierarchy of command — with the United States alone at the top.

Bottom line?

If it was politically untenable for the Brits to support America, then America needed to find a new junior partner ASAP. Obviously, it wasn't going to be the U.K.

And we could do a helluva lot worse than partnering with the #2 air force in the world.

Having an ally that’s capable of demolishing Iran’s air defenses all on its own, so American pilots are at less risk for their bombing runs, reduces the number of U.S. casualties. It literally saves American lives.

My teenage son is in the Army Cavalry. Nearly 3 million other kids are in the U.S. Armed Forces. This isn’t a theoretical abstraction: It’s as real as a flag-draped coffin.

Too bad our NATO allies don’t have Israel’s capabilities — or the willingness to help us. If they did, Putin probably wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine — and we wouldn’t be debating whether or not staying in NATO was still in America’s best interest.

Just like the UK did, we’re allowed to walk away from bad relationships, too.

You might’ve noticed that the United States, the UK, and other countries are turning to Ukraine to learn how to stop Iranian drones. We spend more on national defense than any other country, but somehow, little ol’ Ukraine leapfrogged Uncle Sam when it comes to anti-drone technology.

Wanna know why?

It’s because they had no other choice!

War is the mother of invention. From shooting down drones to dividing the atom, war forces nations to develop new tactics, weapons, and protocols. In this instance, the Ukrainians did the grunt work for us — dying by the thousands. Innovation wasn’t cheap; Ukraine paid for it with its children’s blood.

Hopefully, their blood will also protect our kids.

Israel is similar to Ukraine: Because of its enemies, it gets plenty of practice. Same as Ukraine, it’s forced to innovate, too.

Like the Iron Dome air defense system. America spent about $2.6 billion to help fund it, Israel figured out how to build it — and now it’s saving American lives. By some metrics, it’s stopping more than 85% of incoming missiles and drones.

President Trump is such a fan, he wants an Iron Dome here in America, too.

Furthermore, if you care about pesky, cloying things like democratic values, religious freedom, the rights of Christians, and personal liberties, Israel is far closer to our values than any other country in the Middle East: It’s long been the only country in the region where the Christian community isn’t just growing — it can also worship freely and openly.

In 1950, there were 36,000 Israeli citizens who were Christian. In 1980, there were 89,900. By 2010, there were 153,400. And according to opinion polls, 84% of Israel’s Christians say they’re satisfied with Israeli life — which presumably explains why the Christian population has grown more than fourfold in 75 years.

To recap: Tactically, the U.S.-Israeli relationship makes sense. In a tech-driven world, it makes even more sense. If loyalty matters — and we want our allies to be dependable, supportive, and appreciative — it also makes sense. And morally, it makes all the sense in the world.

So why can’t the relationship continue?

I blame two groups: The first is the Republican Party.

We’ve allowed ourselves to be tolerant of antisemitism. When we could’ve spoken up, we didn’t.

At least, not enough of us.

Among the 10 most popular MAGA-adjacent podcasters, there are now multiple antisemites. One antisemite might be an anomaly; when there are two or three, something else is going on.

The Republican Party is still overwhelmingly pro-Israel: 70% of Republicans sympathize with the Israelis; just 13% with the Palestinians. But a generational divide is clearly emerging.

First it happened to the Democratic Party; now it’s happening to us.

A decade or so post-Trump, it will no longer be a slam dunk that the GOP will align itself with Israel. Some very loud voices are pushing hard in the opposite direction. And if the Iran War goes poorly, you know EXACTLY who they’ll blame.

You got it: This was all Israel’s fault! Curse those bloodthirsty Zionists!

The second group is none other than American Jews. They’ve gone from being proud of the Jewish State to being ashamed of it. 61% of American Jews say Israel is guilty of war crimes in Gaza — and an astonishing 49% either believe Israel committed genocide or are unsure if genocide happened.

In 2013, just 10% of American Jews believed the United States was “too supportive of Israel.” By 2025, that number tripled, hitting 32%. It’s almost unfathomable, but roughly one in three American Jews would join Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, and Megyn Kelly and curtail support for the Jewish State.

This happened for two reasons:

First, about a quarter of American Jews (27%) don’t identify with Judaism whatsoever. They’re ethnically Jewish — and that’s it. Just 21% say religion is “very important” in their lives.

Plus, more than seven out of 10 (71%) are Democratic or lean Democratic. For many American Jews, party affiliation matters far more than ethnic identity. As the Democratic Party pivoted away from Israel, so did they, because they’re first and foremost good, loyal Democrats.

And second, not too long ago, American Jews considered Israel something that kept them safe: Should antisemitism ever rise again, a Jewish State would protect them and their children from a second Holocaust.

They thought of Israel as a parachute — a cord they could pull if/when there’s an emergency.

Those days are over. Instead of keeping them safe, today’s Jews blame Israel for the spike in antisemitism. The way they see it, that “war criminal” Netanyahu and his murderous, genocidal IDF are the root cause of all the Jew-hate. They’re the reason why pro-Palestinian activists are harassing Jewish students on college campuses, endangering the lives of their kids and grandkids.

And perhaps they’re right. As the Associated Press wrote, “Anti-Defamation League Says Anger at Israel Is Now the Driving Force Behind Antisemitism in the US.”

Without strong Republican support — and/or passionate pushback from American Jews — the U.S.-Israeli relationship simply cannot continue in its current form. The political headwinds are just too strong.

Something must give.

That’s not to say the death of the relationship is a fait accompli. It ain’t over ‘til it’s over — and unlike the Democratic Party, there’s still time for the Republican Party and American Jews to change course.

But time is running out.

If we want to preserve this relationship, we’ll have to fight like hell for it. We’ll need to make some very difficult choices, such as purging from our movement our most popular antisemites. It also means our leading institutions, including Turning Point USA and the Heritage Foundation, must make it 100% clear that antisemitism is contrary to conservative values — and stop excusing bigotry.

But honestly?

I don’t think we’re up for it.

