Vanished: Air Force General Connected to UAP and Space Warfare Projects Goes Missing

Retired U.S. Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland, 68, has been missing since February 27. But what makes his disappearance so strange is that investigators have discovered McCasland’s connections to highly sensitive space weapons programs and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), the term that replaced UFOs. Yeah, that's not weird or anything, right?

Someone last spotted McCasland near his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at around 11 a.m. local time. Law enforcement officials say he left his phone behind and has not contacted any of his friends or family since he went missing. Could we be looking at a real-life X-file unfolding before our eyes? It’s certainly odd that he had all of these connections to things the government doesn’t want us to know about.

McCasland, a retired astronautical engineer, earned several degrees from the U.S. Air Force Academy, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. During his time in the military, he also held a number of positions that gave him access to extremely sensitive information.

The major general served at the Pentagon for a time where he ran several programs related to space weaponry. McCasland also served as the chief engineer on the Global Positioning System program within the Department of Defense and worked as program director for the Space Based Laser Project Office. Sounds like some really sophisticated stuff with serious national security implications.

McCasland also worked for a while as commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. This base has a long-rumored history as a “storage” facility for debris allegedly collected from the UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico. Of course, the powers that be have denied it, but Wright-Patterson also hosted Project Blue Book, a military program that studied UFO sightings between 1952 and 1969. The operation investigated 12,618 sightings during its existence.

After he retired, McCasland worked with Blink-182 guitarist and co-singer Tom DeLonge as a consultant on UAP activity for the musician’s company, To The Stars, Inc. The retired general’s wife, Susan McCasland Wilkerson, published a post on Facebook right after he seemingly vanished into thin air, saying she did not believe any of the information her husband knew would have made him a target for kidnapping.

“It is true that Neil had a brief association with the UFO community. This connection is not a reason for someone to abduct Neil. Neil does not have any special knowledge about the ET bodies and debris from the Roswell crash stored at Wright-Patt,” she wrote in the post.

Former Department of Defense intelligence officer Luis Elizondo said, “I hope and pray this is not one of those cases where someone specifically targeted a former senior military officer and that he will be found happy and healthy in the immediate near term for his sake and the sake of his loved ones.”

Elizondo then said that everyone needs to keep cool heads and wait for police and investigators to do their jobs. Authorities have already conducted hundreds of interviews with individuals who live in the vicinity where McCasland disappeared and have asked neighbors to provide footage from security cameras to determine which direction McCasland went when he left his residence on foot.

Authorities also issued a Silver Alert for him, partly due to an unspecified medical condition. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has also asked the local community for help finding McCasland, stating that he is an “avid outdoorsman” who goes for runs and hikes in the foothills near the Sandia Mountains.

“Due to his background and established partnerships, BCSO is coordinating closely with multiple agencies,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement addressing McCasland’s disappearance.

