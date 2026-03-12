Whoopi Goldberg Pushes Conspiracy Theory Linking Trump Strike to Epstein Scandal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-harpie on the worst morning talk show ever created, The View, is proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that she belongs to the tinfoil hat club with her recent “theory” about why President Donald Trump launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran. I think it’s safe to say we already knew Goldberg was a few french fries short of a full happy meal, but this woman’s brain has become so diseased by Trump Derangement Syndrome that it has transformed into a bag of cats.

Advertisement

According to Goldberg, Operation Epic Fury aims to “get us so worked up” that American voters will suddenly develop a serious case of amnesia and forget about the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie and the Jeffrey Epstein case. Imagine if a Republican commentator suggested something like this about a Democrat president. I think you know how that would play out. The media would label him or her a “right-wing nutjob” and people would call to have that individual deplatformed for spreading “misinformation.”

But hey, liberals accept anything as long as someone on their side does it.

“Well, I mean, it’s just nutty as hell. It’s nutty as hell and you’re right, every day is something new. And it’s — you know, I was thinking about it yesterday, because I thought, well, okay, why haven’t we been talking about Savannah Guthrie and what’s going on there?” Goldberg stated during a recent episode of the program.

“Why haven’t we — why have we not been talking about the Epstein files?” Goldberg asked about a topic her show has covered extensively. “Because that’s still there. This is meant to get us so worked up that we are unable to see anything else.”

Advertisement

Again, Goldberg is slipping into tinfoil hat territory. Could President Trump, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, have access to intelligence information the rest of us know nothing about and have assessed that Iran poses a real and credible threat to our national security? After all, Iran has been a thorn in our side since the late 1970s. Apparently she has never heard of Occam’s Razor, the philosophical idea that when several competing explanations exist for something, people should prefer the simplest one because it is usually correct.

Perhaps that idea is too heady for someone with Goldberg’s IQ level. What truly astounds me is how unaware leftists are of their own hypocrisy. Did Goldberg forget all the times she slammed Republicans for offering theories about the origin of the COVID-19 virus? That is just one example among many. Leftists seem to believe it is okay to be a conspiracy theorist as long as those conspiracies involve trashing Trump.

Just last week, Goldberg defended former President Bill Clinton after he testified before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and said he didn’t have a clue about deceased billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sickening crimes.

Advertisement

“You know, say what you want about the Clintons. Have any of the women or have any of those emails pointed to them as being guilty or having anything to do other than knowing?” Goldberg said.

Goldberg and her co-hosts show little understanding of how foreign policy works. They do not receive the intelligence briefings the president receives, nor do they possess the information Trump gets from the intelligence community that likely confirms Iran poses an active threat to our nation and its well-being. So perhaps she should stick to bloviating on topics she actually knows about.

Leftist media outlets and programs are spinning false narratives about President Trump's strikes against Iran. Help us continue to fight back with the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.