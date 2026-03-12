U.S. Treasury Sanctions Hamas ‘Charities,’ North Korean Scammers

The United States Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions on fake charities that funnel money to a genocidal Islamic terrorist group and on North Korean assets who engage in schemes to defraud American businesses and fund foreign weapons programs.

The new press releases from the Treasury Department highlight another issue, which is that we have a terrifying number of terrorist and foreign enemy agents and assets right here in the United States or working for American companies. Partly this was fueled by the Biden administration‘s open borders policies, which allowed an unknown number of terrorists and foreign agents to enter our country, but this really is a crisis that has been ongoing for decades.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated four sham charities that provide money directly to Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades. This seems a bit of an unnecessary distinction, since all of Hamas states its purpose of existence is genocide of Israelis, but the Treasury considers the danger higher when the funds are specifically earmarked for direct terrorist acts like the Oct. 7 massacre and ongoing attacks on Israeli soil.

Hamas, naturally, continues to engage in "deceitful practices" to use alleged civilian and charitable organizations as covers for generating yet more jihad-fueling money abroad. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "Hamas continues to finance its military wing by exploiting sham charities to support terrorist operations. The Treasury Department will not allow Hamas to misuse the charitable sector for its violent aims, and we will continue to target these networks wherever they operate.”

Hamas is not the only America-hating entity to exploit Americans financially. On March 12, the Treasury Department announced:

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned six individuals and two entities for their roles in Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) government-orchestrated information technology (IT) worker schemes that systematically defraud U.S. businesses and generate revenue to fund the DPRK’s weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs, including nearly $800 million in 2024.

North Korean-tied IT teams use a variety of tools to accomplish their ends, including stolen identities, invented personas, and even fraudulent documents, all of which help them obtain jobs with U.S. companies and other companies around the world, the Treasury Department explained. The North Korean dictatorship then takes most of the workers' earnings, helping fund the DPRK ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs. Some of the DPRK-tied workers also introduce malware into the networks of the companies that hire them so that they can obtain sensitive information.

This also points to the problem of many American companies preferring to hire foreign workers because they can pay them less. As many young Americans still struggle to find employment, numerous ill-intentioned foreign assets take some of the jobs instead.

Bessent said, “The North Korean regime targets American companies through deceptive schemes carried out by its overseas IT operatives, who weaponize sensitive data and extort businesses for substantial payments. Under President Trump’s leadership, Treasury will continue to follow the money in order to protect U.S. businesses from these malicious activities and ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

We could certainly always use more accountability.

