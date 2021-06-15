More Georgia Ballot Drop Box Shenanigans

Not All RINOS are Endangered Species

Georgia’s Secretary of State, RINO supreme Brad Raffensperger, stated Monday that there would be a “probe” after an election official said forms verifying the chain of custody for some mail-in ballots “went missing.”

“New revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all ballot drop box transfer documents will be investigated thoroughly, as we have with other counties that failed to follow Georgia rules and regulations regarding drop boxes. This cannot continue,” Raffensperger, a “Republican,” said in a statement.

Yet the situation continues, and Raffensperger hasn’t been all that keen to look into the growing mountain of election fraud evidence in his state, including a case that involves “The New Georgia Project”, created in 2014 by Stacey Abrams. The court case has named Georgia Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock as a respondent.

This comes less than a month after a judge in Georgia told parties in an election integrity case that a previously scheduled meeting at a ballot storage warehouse was canceled after officials filed a flurry of motions in the case.

Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero said the May 28 meeting was no longer taking place because of motions filed by Fulton County, the county’s board of registration and elections, and the county clerk of superior and magistrate courts, a spokesperson for the court confirmed to The Epoch Times. Judge Amero made this decision the day before the meeting was scheduled to take place. Amero said the motions must be heard before the plaintiffs can gain access to the absentee ballots. He proposed a June 21 hearing, but the order scheduling the hearing has not yet been filed. That leaves more than enough time for Stacey Abrams to take care of business and tamper with evidence.

Judge Amero allowed the election fraud petitioners access to scanned images of the ballots in March, but attorneys for the petitioners argued in court that the resolution, 200 dots per inch (DPI), was too low to perform proper analysis.

The petitioners asked for images at 600 DPI or higher, and access to the ballots themselves.

David Sawyer, a forensics expert, testified on behalf of the election fraud petitioners. He said he identified a discrepancy in the number of batches that petitioners received and the number that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office listed as having been examined in a risk-limiting audit.

Recommended: Georgia Judge Approves Audit Of Fulton County Absentee Ballots

Nothing to See Here, So Stop Looking

Despite their insistence election fraud is a “debunked myth,” Democrats and RINOs are fighting like commie badgers to stop election fraud audits all over the country. If election fraud is a myth, let us pursue our tails looking into it. Let Republicans make fools of themselves chasing a unicorn. Instead, the Department of Justice (DOJ) “expressed concern” that the ongoing audit of 2020 election results in Arizona’s Maricopa County may violate election law and lead to voter intimidation. I asked my Magic 8-ball, “Is Merrick Garland going to try to stop the audit?” The 8-ball’s response was, “Duh.”