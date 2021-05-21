BREAKING: Georgia Judge Approves Audit Of Fulton County Absentee Ballots

It looks like Georgia is going to have a vote audit!

Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero unsealed approximately 145,000 absentee ballots in Fulton County, Ga., from the 2020 election, approving them for an audit in a ruling made Friday.

According to the state-certified results, Joe Biden won Georgia by less than 12,000 votes. From a mathematical perspective, it is conceivable that this audit could alter the outcome of the election if fraud is found. Last year, John Lott, who was hired by the Justice Department as senior adviser for Research and Statistics at the Office of Justice Programs, published a study concluding that “there were 70,000 to 79,000 ‘excess’ votes in Georgia and Pennsylvania,” that tipped those elections to Joe Biden.

But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “The latest Georgia review cannot change the election results, which were certified months ago and have already been confirmed by multiple recounts. But the plaintiffs say an examination of ballots would get to the bottom of what they see as suspicious activity by election officials at State Farm Arena in November.”

“Voter confidence in our election system is the bedrock of our republic. Unfortunately, inconsistencies in Fulton County’s November 2020 absentee ballots cast serious doubt on voters’ faith in our elections. An independent investigation even characterized Fulton County’s absentee ballot handling as ‘generally bad management,'” said former Senator Kelly Loeffler, who is now chairwoman of Greater Georgia Action. “While there is a dire need to investigate a number of other well-documented issues, we must also inspect Fulton County’s absentee ballots to reassure Georgians that their voices are heard and their votes are counted. The integrity of future elections is critical, and Judge Amero’s decision is a helpful step in restoring transparency, accountability, and voter confidence. We look forward to the findings and their role in promoting transparency and rebuilding faith in our elections.”

Robb Pitts, the Fulton County Commission Chairman, who is a Democrat, criticized the ruling. “It is outrageous that Fulton County continues to be a target of those who cannot accept the results from last year’s election,” he said in a statement. “The votes have been counted multiple times, including a hand recount, and no evidence of fraud has been found.

Hypothetically speaking, if the Maricopa County, Ariz., audit and the Fulton County, Ga., audit both found enough fraud to change the results in those states, Joe Biden’s lead in the Electoral College would shrink to 279, and Trump’s Electoral College vote count would be 259—which would still not be enough to alter the results of the election.