The Morning Briefing: The GOP Isn't In Turmoil, It's Growing the Hell Up

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. This will go a lot better if we each eat some garlic.

This week has certainly not lacked for drama, has it? I’ve been chugging coffee and attacking each news cycle with something almost approaching giddiness. Sure, a lot of the news is garbage, but I like my job. If you have to pay attention to the news every day, you might as well figure out a way to enjoy doing it. I have.

I swear, I’m sober.

There was a lot to choose from when pondering what to lead off with this morning. I was tempted to write about Ol’ Gropes again but, as I said, I’m sober. I want to stay that way awhile longer. I will give brief mention to a rather disturbing post that Tyler wrote, however. It details the fact that 124 retired generals and admirals have confirmed our worst nightmare: the current President of the United States of America is a drooling moron who is mentally unfit to deal with a military crisis.

BUT NO MEAN TWEETS.

I’m going to focus on the big day that the House Republicans had yesterday. The vote to send Liz Cheney to the back bench dominated the news for a couple of reasons. The first is that the mainstream media hacks are desperate for anything that will give them a few hours respite from having to look at the unmitigated disaster in the Oval Office they’re tasked with propping up.

The second is that they’re heavily invested in keeping a narrative going that describes the GOP as a party in turmoil and without a moral center. Only four months into the Biden administration, I’m pretty sure that they’re all aware they won’t have much positive to run on in 2022. Their only real hope is in what they perceive as demonizing the Republicans by firmly linking them to Donald Trump.

What they fail to grasp is that they’re only accomplishing a reinforcement of beliefs in people who are never going to vote Republican anyway. What are they going to do now, really super duper not vote Republican?

The Republicans who will facilitate taking the House back in 2022 are energized and emboldened by media’s continued attempt to stigmatize their association with Trump.

Liz Cheney is not one of those Republicans.

As I wrote in my latest column, the shrieking from the Democrats about Cheney’s ouster is the surest proof that House Republicans made the correct decision. The Democrats are terrified by the prospect of a Republican party that is imbued with Donald Trump’s fighting spirit. They know that they can roll over a GOP that’s full of Never Trump types. Because they are still so caught up in this Biden delusion, they are almost completely oblivious to the fact that there aren’t many in the Never Trump camp.

Contrary to the narrative, the GOP isn’t having a civil war or in a state of soul-searching turmoil. It’s growing up and steeling itself for perhaps its most important midterm election year in its history. It is doing what earlier versions of the party didn’t have the temerity to do.

It’s all just beginning to get interesting.

Baby turtles rule.

Folks in New Jersey Are Caring For More Than 800 Baby Turtles Rescued From Storm Drains 🐢 Hundreds of diamondback terrapin hatchlings have been rescued from underground storm drains along the Jersey Shore.

PJ Media

My latest column: MSM Meltdown Over Cheney Proves GOP Did the Right Thing

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #205: Hamas Attacks Israeli Civilians, Left Aghast That Israel Responds

Also Me: Biden’s Nightmare America: Chick-fil-A Begins Rationing Sauces

What’s All the Noise From Long Island? It’s the Pro-Trump, Long Island Loud Majority

Wait, Did the Biden Administration Just Start Building the Border Wall Again?

More Lawsuits Filed Against Court Guardian Elaine Pudlowski in St. Louis Family Court Scandal

Treacher: Sophia the Talking Robot Goes Into Journalism

Yes, Joe Biden Is Worse Than Jimmy Carter. Trump Explains Why

Biden HHS Sec Denies the Existence of a Ban on Partial-Birth Abortion

Border Update: Texas Rancher Says She Feels ‘Abandoned’ by the Federal Government

Day Drinking with KDJ: Today’s News in Two Minutes

Tennessee Governor Takes Bold Step to Get His State Back to Work

Dear Joe Biden: Liz Cheney’s Terminal Trump Derangement Syndrome Will Not Cover Your Glaring Failures

The Biden Regime’s Response to Its Many Crises Will Make You Facepalm So Hard You’ll Hurt Your Neck

We’re free-thinking, non-cultists. MIT Researchers Shocked to Find Anti-Mask Proponents Seek Data, Do Their Own Homework, and See Science As a Process

Inflation Is the Issue That Will Topple the Democrats

The Capitol Riot Rorschach Test

Conned by Khan: When Terrorists Feign Remorse

Retired Military Brass Raise the Alarm About Joe Biden’s Threats to National Security

VDH: Biden Administration Is Mocking Ancient Wisdom

Elder: Is COVID-19 Relief Encouraging People Not to Work? Dems Say, ‘No Evidence.’ When Have Dems Needed Evidence?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter: Idea: In 2022, Let’s Nominate Candidates Who Aren’t Awful

We’ll Trust the CDC When It Stops Lying About Covid

Back Online: Colonial Pipeline Now Operational…But There’s a Catch

Even When They Try to Get It Right, Democrats Ultimately Get It Wrong on Standing Up for Israel

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta Backs Up Sen. Susan Collins’ Criticism of CDC: ‘It Pains Me to Say This’

This guy’s a piece of work. Georgians Should Take Note as Raphael Warnock Tries Sabotaging Another State Over Its Voting Laws

Penn State Committee Nixes the Terms ‘Freshmen,’ ‘Upperclassmen’ Because They’re Classist and Sexist

MO AG Eric Schmitt Takes on St. Louis County Executive

Kira: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Changes Definition of “Anti-vaxxer” in Chilling Orwellian Move

Who’s Ready For Another Round Of Celebrities Demanding Gun Control?

Cam&Co. Some 2A Advocates Not Happy With Open Carry Bill

Louisville Paper’s Dive Into Gun Violence Finds Interesting Facts

#LightBulbMoment. Minneapolis Mayor: You know, this “defund the police” thing may have increased crime

More than 130 people have been hit by directed-energy attacks

World’s largest contract chip maker joins American chip coalition (China won’t like this)

Antisemitic Left is totes triggered. Gal Gadot’s prayer for peace is met with an avalanche of rage

Despite her claims, Ellen DeGeneres quitting her talk show is ALL about the scandal

Just…WOW. ‘She’s a rockstar’: Woman lights up school board over adoption of critical race theory

Biden tells reporters they’re being bad by asking questions he’s not supposed to answer

WaPo notes ‘once studiously neutral’ CNN hosts sharing feelings and occasionally crying hasn’t hurt ratings (yeah, about that…)

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: Bill Gates as a Ladies’ Man Reveals the Worst In Humanity

Here’s Why I Won’t Be Using Your Preferred Pronouns

Netflix Find: ‘Crimson Peak’ A Gorgeous Gothic Horror I Wasn’t Prepared to Like

Ron DeSantis Would Have Dealt With the Border CRISIS By Now

Scores of Bodies Dumped in Ganges River as India’s COVID Crisis Worsens

GOLD Fauci Shouldn’t Have to Be Fired; He Should Be Stepping Down

GOLD NYC Mayoral Candidates Target Guns And Policing

