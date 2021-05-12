Retired Military Brass Raise the Alarm About Joe Biden's Threats to National Security

On Tuesday, 124 retired military leaders released an open letter warning about key threats to America, from China to the border crisis to the ideologies undermining American freedoms. They also proved willing to address a major elephant in the room: President Joe Biden’s mental capacity and how Democrats’ concerns about nuclear codes undermine the chain of command.

“Our Nation is in deep peril. We are in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other time since our founding in 1776. The conflict is between supporters of Socialism and Marxism vs. supporters of Constitutional freedom and liberty,” the retired generals and admirals wrote in the open letter, published by Flag Officers 4 America.

The former military brass addressed many issues, but perhaps the most salient concern they raised involved the chain of command.

“The mental and physical condition of the Commander in Chief cannot be ignored,” the retired admirals and generals wrote. “He must be able to quickly make accurate national security decisions involving life and limb anywhere, day or night. Recent Democrat leadership’s inquiries about nuclear code procedures sends a dangerous national security signal to nuclear armed adversaries, raising the question about who is in charge. We must always have an unquestionable chain of command.”

In February, more than 30 House Democrats signed a letter urging Biden to consider alternatives to “vesting one person” with the authority to launch a nuclear attack. The Democrats did not raise concerns about Biden’s mental health in their letter, but his many gaffes have raised those concerns. Even discounting mental health concerns, the Democrats’ letter raised questions about the chain of command and about the president’s ability to make the split decisions that are necessary to counter international threats.

Recommended: Biden Is Radically Transforming America Far Faster Than Obama Dreamed

The military veterans also raised an alarm about the politicization of the armed forces.

“Using the U.S. military as political pawns with thousands of troops deployed around the U.S. Capitol Building, patrolling fences guarding against a non-existent threat, along with forcing Politically Correct policies like the divisive critical race theory into the military at the expense of the War Fighting Mission, seriously degrades readiness to fight and win our Nation’s wars, creating a major national security issue,” they wrote.

“We must support our Military and Vets; focus on war fighting, eliminate the corrosive infusion of Political Correctness into our military which damages morale and war fighting cohesion.”

The retired military brass also warned about the lingering questions regarding the integrity of the 2020 election and the Biden administration’s “full-blown assault” on Americans’ constitutional rights.

“Without fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the ‘will of the people’ our Constitutional Republic is lost. Election integrity demands insuring there is one legal vote cast and counted per citizen. Legal votes are identified by State Legislature’s approved controls using government IDs, verified signatures, etc. Today, many are calling such commonsense controls ‘racist’ in an attempt to avoid having fair and honest elections,” the retired generals and admirals warned.

Indeed, Biden himself has called Georgia’s election integrity bill “Jim Crow on steroids,” and many corporations have echoed his rhetoric. “Using racial terms to suppress proof of eligibility is itself a tyrannical intimidation tactic,” the former military leaders warned.

The retired generals and admirals also faulted the FBI and the Supreme Court for not addressing the election irregularities in the 2020 election. They warned that the Democrats’ election bill, H.R. 1, “would destroy election fairness and allow Democrats to forever remain in power violating our Constitution and ending our Representative Republic.”

The former leaders also claimed that the Biden administration has undermined Americans’ fundamental rights. They cited Biden’s 50-plus executive orders and “population control actions such as excessive lockdowns, school and business closures.” They urged Americans to “counter Socialism, Marxism and Progressivism,” and support America’s constitutional republic.

The retired generals and admirals then addressed eight other vital threats, including concerns about Biden’s mental state and Democrats’ push to weaken the chain of command.

The military veterans warned that “open borders jeopardize national security” in a variety of ways, including spreading disease and fostering drug cartels and human trafficking. They warned that “China is the greatest external threat to America,” and that the United States must counter the Chinese Communist Party. They condemned Big Tech censorship and called for a repeal of Section 230. They warned against a resurrected Iran nuclear deal, which would embolden the “terrorist nation,” and encouraged Israeli deals like the Abraham Accords. They championed energy independence and urged Biden to reconsider the Keystone XL Pipeline. They urged political leaders to defend the rule of law against antifa anarchy.

Recommended: USMC ‘Extremism’ Training Follows the SPLC Playbook to Demonize Conservatives

The letter may seem hyperbolic, and it may not address every issue in the right way, but its message is important and salient for an America in crisis. The military leaders raised important issues from a unique perspective, and Americans would do well to listen.