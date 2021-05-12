Biden's Nightmare America: Chick-fil-A Begins Rationing Sauces

Biden’s Worst Crisis Yet?

The laundry list of things going wrong in America under President Paste-Eater is growing exponentially. The cost of everything is about to begin a rocket ride into the stratosphere. We’ll soon be seeing Carter-era lines at the gas pump. All of Trump’s good work brokering peace in the Middle East is out the window.

It’s easy for one to become numb to the ongoing horror.

Until something hits close to home, that is:

NBC Chicago:

New limits are being placed on the number of free sauces Chick-fil-A customers can get with each order due to supply chain issues. According to an email obtained by WTRF, the new restrictions limit customers to one sauce per entrée, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets. A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told TODAY Food that the change is due to supply chain disruptions, which have led to shortages of goods, ranging from refrigerators to pepperoni, during the coronavirus pandemic. A similar statement was also posted on the Chick-fil-A website. “Due to industry wide supply chain disruptions, some Chick-fil-A restaurants are experiencing a shortage of select items, like sauces,” said the spokesperson via email. “We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience.”

Can we just start with the fact that they’re not “free sauces” if they can only be obtained by purchasing a meal?

Had fast food restaurants existed in colonial times I’m sure that the Founding Fathers would have listed “the right to unlimited ketchup and dipping sauces with the purchase of a meal” among those given to us by God.

It’s not even a real trip to Chick-fil-A for me if I can’t restock my home supply of Zesty Buffalo sauce. Winter time trips are the best because then you have extra jacket pockets to fill up with the stuff. Heck, I live in a desert and I’m often tempted to wear a coat to Chick-fil-A when I go during the summer just for that reason.

Only Joe Biden could make the Chick-fil-A experience bad.

We’ll have plenty more time to talk about that when we’re standing in bread lines this summer.