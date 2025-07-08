Four Independent Pollsters Are Set to Blow Up the Polling Industry

In a long overdue move, four of America’s most accurate pollsters have joined forces to take on the entrenched bias that’s been rotting the heart of public opinion research. The newly formed National Association of Independent Pollsters, comprised of Big Data Poll, InsiderAdvantage, Trafalgar Group, and Rasmussen Reports, has a simple mission: deliver honest, accurate data and expose the manipulations that have plagued the industry for years.

While many on the left will dismiss this as just a bunch of conservative-leaning pollsters, each of these organizations ranked among the top ten for accuracy in 2024, earning their stripes not by cozying up to the establishment but by calling races correctly while the so-called experts in the media and academia were busy pushing the narrative that Kamala Harris was winning. Membership in this group isn’t for sale and isn’t handed out for political correctness; it’s by invitation only, based on a proven record of getting it right.

BREAKING: Four of the nation’s most accurate public opinion research firms @BIGDATAPOLL, @InsiderPolling, @Rasmussen_Poll, & @trafalgar_group have announced the formation of The National Association of Independent Pollsters.



“We don’t need to set any standards given that anyone who is a member or future member of this organization has already established that they are among the most accurate pollsters in America,” Richard Baris of Big Data Poll, told the Washington Examiner.

In other words, the group’s credibility speaks for itself.

Robert Cahaly of Trafalgar Group, the group’s spokesman, was honest about the state of polling today. He and his colleagues are fed up with the inaccuracy and lack of transparency that’s become the norm. “Ours is an alliance for accuracy,” Cahaly said. The group’s goal is to celebrate those who get it right and to provide information that’s more reliable than the agenda-driven numbers churned out by legacy media and their academic partners.

The timing couldn’t be better. In the run-up to the 2024 election, the divide between independent pollsters and the establishment couldn’t have been starker. While media polls insisted that Donald Trump was trailing and that Kamala Harris was cruising to victory, these independent pollsters were among the few who saw reality for what it was: Trump was more popular than ever, and Americans were responding to his leadership. The media, of course, ignored these findings, choosing instead to amplify their own preferred narrative.

"What a pack of lying scumbags the entire industry is," Mark Mitchell, the head pollster at Rasmussen Reports, told me after Trump’s victory. "They were saying that the race was too close to call. This race was never too close to call according to my numbers, and they just ignored them."

The new association stands as a direct challenge to the American Association for Public Opinion Research, which claims to set the industry’s standards and ethics but has done little to address the obvious manipulation of polls for political ends.

For these independent pollsters, there’s only one standard that matters: accuracy.

“A poll has one of two purposes. It is to reflect the electorate or to affect the electorate. Too many polls out there today seem like they are trying to affect the electorate. And our goal is to reflect it as closely and as perfectly as we can. We’re just four groups that are absolutely obsessed with getting this stuff right. And if that means that we say Trump’s going to win, that’s fine,” Cahaly explained.

The proof is in the results. Take Iowa, for example. Famed pollster Ann Selzer torpedoed her reputation by publishing a poll that claimed that Harris was leading Trump in Iowa just days before the election. Trump ended up winning Iowa by a staggering 56%-42%. The media’s polling wasn’t just wrong; it was laughably off the mark. That’s how desperate the establishment was to push Kamala over the finish line.

This new alliance is a breath of fresh air in a field that desperately needed it. By focusing on accuracy and transparency, these pollsters are doing what the media and academic elites refuse to do: tell the truth about where the American people stand. And as more independent pollsters line up to join their ranks, it’s clear that the days of media-driven polling manipulation may finally be numbered.

