Is This The Biggest Suppression Poll In History?

Matt Margolis | 8:40 PM on November 02, 2024
I warned you about suppression polls, and the mother of all suppression polls appears to have just dropped.

And it's not even from a swing state.

The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll just dropped, and it claims that Kamala Harris has a three-point lead in Iowa.

"Kamala Harris now leads Donald Trump in Iowa — a startling reversal for Democrats and Republicans who have all but written off the state’s presidential contest as a certain Trump victory," the Des Moines Register reports. "A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Vice President Harris leading former President Trump 47% to 44% among likely voters just days before a high-stakes election that appears deadlocked in key battleground states."

The results follow a September Iowa Poll that showed Trump with a 4-point lead over Harris and a June Iowa Poll showing him with an 18-point lead over Democratic President Joe Biden, who was the presumed Democratic nominee at the time.  

“It’s hard for anybody to say they saw this coming,” said pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co. “She has clearly leaped into a leading position.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has abandoned his independent presidential campaign to support Trump but remains on the Iowa ballot, gets 3% of the vote. That’s down from 6% in September and 9% in June.  

Fewer than 1% say they would vote for Libertarian presidential candidate Chase Oliver, 1% would vote for someone else, 3% aren’t sure and 2% don’t want to say for whom they already cast a ballot.  

It's worth noting that an Emerson College poll out of Iowa was released on Saturday as well, and it had Trump ahead nine points. Trump has led in every poll out of Iowa against either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. Yet, this poll is making a huge splash. Why? Ann Selzer is notorious for being extremely accurate and has a fairly solid track record for polling in Iowa. While Iowa is not a big state (it has just six Electoral College votes), the poll's result has implications for other Midwestern states like, you guessed it, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Many on the right were blasting the poll on social media.

The real question is whether Kamala will hold a rally in Iowa before Election Day. If she doesn't, not even her campaign is taking the poll seriously.

