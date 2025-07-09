Former Trump Adviser to CNN: Epstein Memo Blowback ‘Ado About Nothing’

In 2023, current FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino himself admonished his audience, when he was a talk show host before whatever happened to him in office changed his tune, to “not let the story die.”

Now, per an agency memo conspicuously leaked to Axios, the Epstein story is totally dead: there was no blackmail operation, no client list, N no prison murder.

Epstein was, if we’re to believe the FBI, a lone predator who made thousands of videos, which AG Pam Bondi has admitted exist and are in the agency’s custody, by himself, presumably of himself and no one else. There was no blackmail and there weren’t even any clients to blackmail.

If you were wondering what The Most Trusted Name in News™ take on the Epstein “client list” cover-up — or, if you’re the more trusting time, lack thereof — is, it’s a doozy.

Here we go.

The news actor in make-up teed up CNN Senior Political Commentator and 2016 Donald Trump presidential campaign senior adviser, David Urban.

Here’s what the deeply respectable senior political commentator David Urban said:

Listen, I think there’s [unintelligible stammering]… it’s a whole lot to do [sic] about nothing. It is, it lives in the dark crevices of the underbelly of the internet where rumors and you know, terrible things exist like this. And I have a great deal of faith that the former Trump justice department under Attorney General Barr did a very good job of looking at it… and finding out there’s no more there there than is already there.

“There’s no more there there than is already there.”

This guy gets paid, probably to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, to come up with this stuff.

The lispy Van Jones chimed in:“I just think that Musk has the constituency he’s got to play to, which is the bottom-feeders on X, and that’s what he’s doing.”


Obviously, that kind of talk is to be expected from the race hustler and Obama acolyte Van Jones.

But the ostensibly MAGA David Urban’s rhetoric seemed decidedly anti-MAGA to me, so I looked briefly into his background. Lo and behold, he’s a career lobbyist for the like of Raytheon and Comcast.

Via Wikipedia (emphasis added):

In 2002 Urban became a partner at the American Continental Group (ACG). He later served as president until he left the company in July 2020. ACG is a Washington-based lobbying firm that has worked with companies such as Comcast, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Raytheon. He was recognized on The Hill's "Top Lobbyists" list in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019.

No wonder Urban isn’t interested in the Epstein files; it’s exceedingly possible that some of his clients are in those thousands of lewd videos that AG Pam Bondi recently declared would “never see the light of day.”

Unfortunately, Trump was the only chance we had to ever get to the bottom of the Epstein ring. Of course, the only time the corporate state media or the Democrats (one and the same) will cover it, as illustrated in the segment featured here, is to spike the football in celebration of the intra-MAGA split it triggered.

