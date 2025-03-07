AG Pam Bondi: Still-Unreleased Epstein Files to Be Redacted For ‘National Security’

It unfortunately appears increasingly unlikely we’re going to get any of the juiciest bits of the Epstein files.

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi had the Epstein files “on her desk,” she told Fox News, ready to be released to the public at any moment.

Advertisement

Then, according to the official story out of the DOJ, at some point a whistleblower revealed that the 200 pages of requested Epstein documents she was given by the FBI were not, in fact, all of the documents.

(At this point skepticism begins to set in. How could an experienced prosecutor like Bondi, who was active in Florida politics during the Epstein sex crimes cases, have believed that 200 pages of documents were all the FBI had in relation to the biggest sex trafficking ring in world history? The claim beggars belief.)

Related: MAGA Influencer Accuses AG Pam Bondi of First Amendment Violation on X

Nonetheless, even after having learned that she had apparently been duped by rogue agents in the Southern District of New York, she still pulled one of the worst PR stunts in recent memory, handing out binders labeled "The Epstein Files: Phase 1” — which contained virtually no new information not already in the public domain — to a gaggle of handpicked influencers and sending them out in front of the White House press pool to wave them around as if they had a big scoop.

Advertisement

Now, the plot thickens. In a recent interview with Sean Hannity, Bondi claimed that she is going to redact the “truckload” of files she finally got shipped in from the SDNY on “national security” grounds with no elaboration on what that might mean.

Via Gizmodo (emphasis added):

Bondi has explained that the documents that will be released may still be partially redacted. Bondi went on Fox News recently and said that aspects of the thousands of newly discovered documents may still be shielded from public scrutiny. “We’re gonna go through it as fast as we can, but go through it very cautiously to protect all the victims of Epstein,” Bondi said, implying that the identities of victims would remain secret. “Is that the only thing that will be redacted?” asked Hannity. “National security?” the host tried a little later. “National security, some grand jury information—which is always going to be confidential. But we’ll see. Let’s look through them as fast as we can, get it out to the American people—because the American people have a right to know. Not only on that, but on Kennedy, on Martin Luther King.”

Advertisement

BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi says a "truckload" of Jeffrey Epstein files arrived on Friday, says FBI Director Kash Patel is looking through them now.



"We got them all Friday at 8AM. Thousands of pages of documents. I have the FBI going through them."



"It's now in the… pic.twitter.com/rxABwmO5p2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2025

It's increasingly difficult to believe that the reason Bondi turns to reliable GOP water-carriers like Sean Hannity for these softball interviews isn't because she knows she won’t face the level of scrutiny over this whole affair that she would with a more independent-minded journalist with an actual interest in pulling the much-promised files out of the bowels of DC.

As we’ve painstakingly documented here, Google's censorship of PJ Media is out of control. This article is likely to be flagged as “misinformation” — or hate speech, or whatever alleged violation of constantly-changing policy — and demonetized by Google. If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer, free of corporate slant or state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation.

Get your monster 60% discount on your new VIP membership with promo code FIGHT.