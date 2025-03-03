Major MAGA Influencer Accuses AG Pam Bondi of First Amendment Violation on X

PR-wise, Attorney General Pam Bondi has not had a stellar past week with the disastrous rollout of the nothing-burger “Epstein files” after hyping them in the media.

She went so far as to print special binders for various select social media influencers labeled "The Epstein Files: Phase 1" that contained virtually no information not already in the public domain for years. (See: More ‘Radical Transparency’?)

No one on the independent MAGA right has been more vocal, perhaps, in her criticism than one Laura Loomer. She’s uploaded nonstop attacks on her X page and Rumble channels regarding Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files debacle.















It comes as little surprise that, apparently, Bondi found her badgering annoying. But, according to Loomer, Bondi took it a step further and blocked her on her official government X account (as indicated by the account’s gray check mark). Loomer provided a screenshot as evidence.







"Ladies and gentlemen, the Trump appointed Attorney General of the United States just blocked me on X because I'm holding her accountable for lying about releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files," Loomer wrote.

“As President Trump’s AG, she must know the First Amendment inside and out, understanding recent history about how it has been WEAPONIZED against President Trump and his supporters with shameless impunity,” Loomer wrote in a separate post, capitalizing random words in typical Trump aesthetic. “In BLOCKING ME on X, Blondi has demonstrated total INCOMPETENCE and IGNORANCE in the BASICS of FIRST AMENDMENT LAW.”

Loomer goes on to cite recent case law concerning her claims, including Lindke v. Freed.

Putting aside whatever one thinks about the personalities involved — Loomer certainly has a penchant for drumming up melodrama — a cursory reading of the case law and common sense would dictate that government officials who use their accounts in official capacities shouldn’t be blocking their critics on social media.

At any rate, illegal or not, blocking political opponents isn’t the promised “radical transparency.”

