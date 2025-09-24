DAMN, SON: JD Vance Unleashes on Democrats Following ICE Shooting

If you follow our dear vice president on social media, you know he's not one to mince words. When something is BS, he'll call it BS. No beating around the bush or political correctness to see here. I love him for it. And on Wednesday, JD Vance took that attitude to a speech he gave while in Concord, N.C.

On the heels of today's deadly shooting at a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, he went after Democrats, he went after the fake news media, and he went after anyone whose political rhetoric encourages political violence, claiming they could all go "straight to hell."

Here's what happens when Democrats like Gavin Newsom say that these people are part of an authoritarian government, when the left-wing media lies about what they're doing, when they lie about who they're arresting, when they lie about the actual job of law enforcement — what they're doing is encouraging crazy people to go and commit violence.



You don't have to agree with my immigration policies. You don't have to agree with Donald Trump's immigration policies. But if your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go straight to hell, and you have no place in the political conversation of the United States of America!

Here's a clip. I highly recommend watching for yourself if you can. It's hard not to get fired up when listening to the VP.

.@VP has had ENOUGH:



"If your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go straight to hell, and you have no place in the political conversation of the United States of America!" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eLsOXXk0VB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

After calling out NBC specifically for publishing an untrue story on Tuesday about ICE officers holding a five-year-old autistic girl hostage in order to get to her father, who is in the country illegally, Vance went after the entire Democrat party for spreading its hatred and lies.

Political violence has gotten out of control in this country. We gotta stop it. We gotta condemn it, and that starts, unfortunately, at the very top of the Democratic Party. If you want to stop political violence, stop attacking our law enforcement as the Gestapo. If you want to stop political violence, stop telling your supporters that everybody who disagrees with you is a Nazi. If you want to stop political violence, look in the mirror. That's how we stop political violence in this country, and we've got to do it!

To be fair, I'm not even sure who the "top of the Democratic Party" is these days. Is there any real leadership there?

.@VP UNLEASHES on Democrats and their dangerous rhetoric that is fueling political violence in this country:



"Political violence has gotten OUT OF CONTROL in this country. We gotta stop it. We gotta condemn it, and that starts, unfortunately, at the VERY TOP of the Democratic… pic.twitter.com/sXWYN7sm1g — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

The vice president concluded his remarks on the topic with this:

Here's my sacred obligation to you... Over the next couple of years, the Trump Administration is going to do everything that we can to dismantle the networks, to destroy the funding, and to make it harder for people to kill one another just because they disagree with what somebody says. That is what we're going to do. We're going to fight for it.

Let's hope they do. Political violence, specifically left-wing political violence, is out of hand.

.@VP: "Here's my sacred obligation to you... Over the next couple of years, the Trump Administration is going to do everything that we can to dismantle the networks... and to make it harder for people to kill one another just because they disagree with what somebody says." pic.twitter.com/Q69dueXAp7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 24, 2025

