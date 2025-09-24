UPDATE: Two ICE Detainees Dead in Dallas Sniper Attack; Shooter Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot

Athena Thorne | 8:58 AM on September 24, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

In an escalation of protests and unrest targeting the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a rooftop sniper targeted the Dallas ICE facility, critically wounding three people. The shooter is reported dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sources place the shooter's body on the rooftop of a nearby immigration attorney's office. The attack occurred around 8 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Of the shooting victims, two are reportedly ICE detainees, according to CNN.

Video posted online shows a massive police presence at the ICE field office:

Like most major cities, even in red states, Dallas is politically Democratic. In 2024, residents voted for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump by an almost 2-to-1 ratio, with 61.5% voting Democrat and only 37% voting Republican.

Nine years ago, on July 7, 2016, Micah Xavier Johnson ambushed and shot 14 police officers, killing five. Johnson was motivated by anger at alleged brutality by white police officers against black men, a prevalent leftist narrative at the time.

Advertisement

"The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop," said Vice President JD Vance in an X post. "I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families."

[UPDATE 9:34 a.m. EDT] NBC News is reporting that two of the shooting victims have died of their wounds. Both were ICE detainees. A third detainee was wounded. No ICE agents were injured. 

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. Please check back here for updates.

Thank you for standing by PJ Media as conservatism comes under unprecedented violent assault from the left. Deepen your support for our mission of truth-telling by joining us as a PJ Media VIP. Participate in our community of commenters, enjoy full access to all our content, lose the annoying ads, and best of all, enjoy the feeling of doing your part to support the movement. Use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your new subscription — that's a full year of VIP access for less than $20! Please join us today!

Athena Thorne

Athena Thorne | coastal conservative | NYC Metro Area, New England | fearfully and wonderfully made | cats, fish | omnivore | medium rare | the peatier the better | email tips and comments: [email protected] | X: @Athena_Thorne

Read more by Athena Thorne

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE ICE

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Trump Triggers the UN and It's Pretty Freakin' Glorious Stephen Kruiser
Is Wired Trying to Get Elon Musk Assassinated Next? Stephen Green
Whatever the Left Expected, It Wasn't What It Got Eric Florack
The Bible Says ‘No One Knows the Hour’ — Especially Not TikTok Chris Queen
What I Saw at the Charlie Kirk Memorial Jack Dunphy
This Week at DOGE: ‘Equitable Resilience’ and More Nonsense Eliminated Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

AI-Run ‘Early Intervention’: Real-Life Minority Report?
Alphabet Admits It: Biden Pressured Google and YouTube to Silence Conservatives
This Police State Is a Lot More Stress-Free Than I'd Imagined
Advertisement