UPDATE: Two ICE Detainees Dead in Dallas Sniper Attack; Shooter Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot

In an escalation of protests and unrest targeting the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a rooftop sniper targeted the Dallas ICE facility, critically wounding three people. The shooter is reported dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sources place the shooter's body on the rooftop of a nearby immigration attorney's office. The attack occurred around 8 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Field Office. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities.



The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound.



While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) September 24, 2025

Of the shooting victims, two are reportedly ICE detainees, according to CNN.

Video posted online shows a massive police presence at the ICE field office:

BREAKING: An active shooter has opened fire at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. At least 3 injured. Police are searching for a sniper overlooking the building.



This is what happens when Democrats demonize law enforcement and glorify lawlessness…



Dallas is run by Democrats,… pic.twitter.com/939hVqCu6h — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) September 24, 2025

Like most major cities, even in red states, Dallas is politically Democratic. In 2024, residents voted for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump by an almost 2-to-1 ratio, with 61.5% voting Democrat and only 37% voting Republican.

Nine years ago, on July 7, 2016, Micah Xavier Johnson ambushed and shot 14 police officers, killing five. Johnson was motivated by anger at alleged brutality by white police officers against black men, a prevalent leftist narrative at the time.

"The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop," said Vice President JD Vance in an X post. "I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families."

[UPDATE 9:34 a.m. EDT] NBC News is reporting that two of the shooting victims have died of their wounds. Both were ICE detainees. A third detainee was wounded. No ICE agents were injured.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. Please check back here for updates.

