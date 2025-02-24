WATCH Deep State Capo John Brennan Sweat: ‘I’m on Kash Patel’s Enemy List’

Former, "retired" CIA Director John Brennan issued a panicked warning over the weekend on corporate state media regarding newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel’s agenda.

I’m very concerned about the politicization of the leadership of the bureau, Kash Patel. I’m on Kash Patel’s enemy list in his book. And so, between Kash Patel and Pam Bondi and others, is the bureau, is the Department of Justice going to uphold its tradition of making sure that they carry out their responsibilities with integrity and in an apolitical fashion? And I think there are serious questions, including among the people within the DOJ and FBI right now, about whether or not their leadership is going to bring them down this very dark place where it’s unprecedented in American history.

🚨John Brennan, whose security clearance was revoked by Trump for lying to the American people in order to interfere in an election —



— is "very concerned" about DOGE, Kash Patel and Pam Bondi.



"I'm on Kash Patel's enemies list.” pic.twitter.com/oNOFKfFoZN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2025

“Very dark,” “unprecedented” — scary terms.

Speaking of which, Brennan is the former top CIA spook who rebranded himself as a journalist and then wasted no time in appearing on MSNBC in the very first days of the Brandon Reign of Terror to declare war on anyone remotely associated with the right, including “libertarians.”

John Brennan, January 2021 (emphasis added):

[The Biden intelligence services] are moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about what looks very similar to insurgency movements that we’ve seen overseas… It brings together an unholy alliance of religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians. And unfortunately I think there’s been this momentum that generated as a result of unfortunately the demagogic rhetoric of people that’s just departed government, but also those who continue in the halls of Congress. And so I really do think that the law enforcement, homeland security, intelligence, and even the defense officials are doing everything possible to root out what seems to be a very very serious and insidious threat to our democracy and our republic.

.@JohnBrennan: Biden intel community “are moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about” the pro-Trump “insurgency” that harbors “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians” pic.twitter.com/SjVXWhPhR8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2021

How’s that for “making sure that [intelligence operatives] carry out their responsibilities with integrity and in an apolitical fashion?”

