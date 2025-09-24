PSST! Come Read Antifa's Official Insurrection Guidelines

Just two days after President Donald Trump designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization — to the usual howls from the left — indefatigable independent journalist Andy Ngo revealed the group's official guide to creating "no-go zones for federal forces."

Seems a little insurrection-y to me.

While leftwing midwits like Chuck Todd brayed things like "I don’t even know what Antifa is. I know what the definition of Antifa is. There is no group!” the group was busy putting together promotional materials for new members.

"But what’s dangerous is that by designating it," Todd complained, "who’s going to define who the group is?”

He wasn’t the only one.

Here's David, praising the organized Antifa descent on a federal building in Eugene, Oregon, just hours before another deranged lefty shot up an ICE van in Dallas, killing at least two before turning a gun on himself.

Do you read what you write before hitting send?

Antifa is not an organized group. There is no leader. It’s a philosophy, not an organization. Hope that helps. pic.twitter.com/GODiz763GN — david 🌻 (@realdavidonline) September 24, 2025

I can't begin to describe how sick it makes me feel when lefties compare Antifa to the American men who fought and won World War II. If some commie dirtbag told a D-Day veteran he was Antifa, he'd likely feed them a well-deserved knuckle sandwich. Yet there they go again:

Finally, while NPR quoted Trump's order recognizing that Antifa is an "enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States government," the formerly taxpayer-funded outfit closed its eyes. In keeping with their reverence for leftist radicals, used the lowercase "antifa," and insisted there's no group, just a "decentralized movement."

Enter, stage right: Andy Ngo.

And Another Thing: It took me damn near forever to find that Todd quote. Since leaving NBC News earlier this year — possibly over a rumored pay cut — Todd keeps himself busy with The Chuck ToddCast, and I swear that's its real name. Finding people actually writing about what happens on The Chuck ToddCast [shudder] despite Todd's personal promise that "If you’re looking for smart, no-nonsense political conversations, you’ve come to the right place."

A group called "Crimethinc Thinc-Exworkers," Ngo posted on Wednesday, is "one of the largest and most influential Antifa organizing sites," and just "released a guide explaining how Antifa and their co-conspirators organize to target the U.S. government."

"It explains that one should form 'tight-knit' cells for fundraising, 'intelligence gathering' and communications. They suggest committing violence to pressure agencies, politicians and institutions into cutting off ties with ICE."

Here's their handy guide to forming an Antifa sub-group of your own in just seven easy steps:

While not a top-down terrorist group with a standard flow-chart organizational structure like Hamas or the Democratic National Committee, Antifa most certainly is a cell-structured terrorist group. The U.S. has successfully gone after such groups in the past, including al Qaeda, The Earth Liberation Front (ELF), and ISIS.

Antifa is the American rebranding of the original Antifaschistische Aktion, a militant wing of the German Communist Party in the Weimar era. They were street thugs busy terrorizing civilians when they weren't busy fighting over turf with the nascent Nazis.

My first real exposure to the American manifestation came during their first takeover of the streets of Portland in 2018. Non-members of the not-at-all-organized non-group performed organized group activities like directing traffic, informing free people where they could and could not go — basically rehearsing for the long-awaited communist takeover.

Portland police stood by and watched it happen, all with their mayor's connivance.

This was around the same time that men started posting photos of themselves on social media with so-called "period blood" staining their pants, which was when I understood just how far off the deep end the Left had led us during the Obama years.

We're slowly climbing out. Going after Antifa as the terrorist organization that it is, is an important step.

